Young Thug Unveils Slime Language 2 Album with Drake, Travis Scott, Future: Stream

Young Thug has unveiled his new Young Stoner Life Records compilation album, Slime Language 2. Stream it below via Apple Music or Spotify.

The Atlanta rapper has been teasing the project since October of last year, and as Hypebeast points out, he initially hinted that it would be released on Black Friday. That never materialized, but the project is here now in all of its glory, including its stunningly badass artwork that features Thug and his YSL associates gathering for a family portrait with a dog that’s been dyed green.

Like the first Slime Language record that dropped back in 2018, this one puts the focus on YSL signees like Gunna, T-Shyne, Yak Gotti, Yung Kayo, Lil Duke, and Thug himself. However, it also features major guest appearances from Drake, Travis Scott, Kid Cudi, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Baby, Future, Meek Mill, Skepta, Rowdy Rebel, Sheck Wes, and others.

The project follows Thug’s 2020 collaborative album with Chris Brown (yuck) and his 2019 solo record So Much Fun. Back in January, he appeared in Juice WRLD’s final music video, and late last year he appeared on Lil Durk’s The Voice.

Slime Language 2 Artwork:

Slime Language 2 Tracklist:

01. Slatty (feat. Yak Gotti & Lil Duke)

02. Ski

03. Diamonds Dancing (feat. Travis Scott)

04. Solid (feat. Drake)

05. Came & Saw (feat. Rowdy Rebel)

06. Paid the Fine (feat. Lil Baby and YTB Trench)

07. Proud of You (feat. Lil Uzi Vert & Yung Kayo)

08. Real (feat. Unfoonk)

09. I Like (feat. Karlae and Coi Leray)

10. Warrior (feat. T-Shyne, Lil Keed and Big Sean)

11. Pots N Pans (feat. Lil Duke and NAV)

12. WokStar (feat. Strick and Skepta)

13. Superstar (feat. Future)

14. Came Out (feat. Lil Keed)

15. Really Be Slime (feat. YNW Melly, Bslime andFN Da Dealer)

16. Take It to Trial (feat. Yak Gotti)

17. Trance (feat. Karlae and Yung Bleu)

18. GFU (feat. Yung Kayo)

19. Moon Man (feat. Strick and Kid Cudi)

20. Como te Llama (feat. HiDoraah)

21. Reckless (feat. Dolly White)

22. That Go! (feat. T-Shyne)

23. My City Remix (feat. YTB Trench)