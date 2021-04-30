Sturgill Simpson Covers John Prine’s “Paradise”: Stream

This October, Oh Boy Records will release Broken Hearts and Dirty Windows: Songs of John Prine, Vol. 2, a posthumous tribute album to John Prine that comes 11 years after Vol. 1. Each month leading up to the LP, the label will reveal one artist and their contribution to the collection. First came Brandi Carlile’s take on “I Remember Everything”, and today we hear Sturgill Simpson cover Prine’s classic “Paradise”.

Simpson and Prine became close friends and frequent collaborators in the legendary folk artist’s later years. Fittingly, Simpson recorded his take on “Paradise” at The Butcher Shoppe, the studio Prine co-founded with producer/engineer David Ferguson. Simpson and Prine wrote and recorded there together numerous times, so it’s apropos that this cover will be the final song recorded at The Butcher Shoppe before it’s demolished later this year.

“For myself along with many others, he was a mentor,” Simpson said of Prine in a statement. “He was very giving with his time and wisdom, and we were all grateful to get to know him.”

Take a listen to Simpson’s take on “Paradise” below. Broken Hearts and Dirty Windows Vol. 2 arrives October 8th via Oh Boy, the independent label Prine and his longtime manager Al Bunetta founded 40 years ago. Pre-order the tribute album here.

Prine was one of the earliest and most tragic casualties of the COVID-19 pandemic. Simpson caught the coronavirus himself, but thankfully made a full recovery. He’s lined up a starring role in Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon alongside fellow country rocker Jason Isbell and actors Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, and Jesse Plemons.