Menu
Menu Shop Search Help

Sufjan Stevens Announces New Five-Volume Album Convocations, Shares “Meditation V”: Stream

The instrumental collection captures Stevens working through "the stages of grief and gladness" in the wake of his biological father's passing

sufjan stevens new album convocations meditation v stream
Sufjan Stevens, photo by Evans Richardson and colorization by Melissa Fuentes
Advertisement
Advertisement
April 6, 2021 | 11:16am ET

Sufjan Stevens has announced a new album called Convocations, comprised of five volumes: Meditations, Lamentations, Revelations, Celebrations, and Incantations. The full project is out May 6th via Asthmatic Kitty, but Steven will be rolling out each volume weekly — starting with Meditations on Thursday, April 8th.

Convocations was written and recorded by Stevens in fall 2020 as an homage to his biological father, who died two days after the release of the singer-songwriter’s previous album, The Ascension. The instrumental project spans 49 tracks and runs two-and-a-half hours long.

The album captures Stevens working through “the stages of grief and gladness with emotional mood music that is dreamy, dissonant, vertiginous, rhythmic, repetitive, urgent, and calm.” Each volume is meant to replicate “different stages of mourning, healing, and catharsis” while helping to “soothe our unease while savoring a renewed sense of awe and wonder for being alive in these unprecedented times.”

Related Video

The album is inspired by pioneering musicians including Brian Eno, Morton Subotnick, Maryanne Amacher, Christian Fennesz, and Wolfgang Voigt. It is accompanied by a longform video art piece created by Mexican artist Melissa Fuente.

As a preview of the 10-track Meditations, Stevens shared “Meditation V”. The ambient track begins with a subdued sound, before swelling to a more optimistic tone that gives way to a moody vibe. It’s a bit of a rollercoaster ride, and you can stream it below.

Sufjan Stevens My Rajneesh New Song Single B-Side America Stream
 Editor's Pick
Ranking: Every Sufjan Stevens Album from Worst to Best

Stevens will be livestreaming Meditations in full on YouTube starting April 8th at 12 p.m. ET. Pre-order the 5-LP vinyl box set of Convocations beginning on Thursday, April 8th at 1 p.m. ET.

Convocations Artwork:

sufjan stevens new album convocations artwork

Latest Stories

tkay maidza syrup new song stream

Tkay Maidza Unleashes New Song "Syrup": Stream

April 7, 2021

Halena Deland and Ouri Share New Hildegard Song "Jour 1"

Helena Deland and Ouri Announce Hildegard Album, Share "Jour 1": Stream

April 7, 2021

silver synthetic around the bend new song stream

Silver Synthetic Share New Song "Around the Bend": Stream

April 7, 2021

crumb balloon bnr new songs stream

Crumb Share New Songs "BNR" and "Balloon": Stream

April 7, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Sufjan Stevens Announces New Five-Volume Album Convocations, Shares "Meditation V": Stream

Menu Shop Search Help