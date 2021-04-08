Menu
Sufjan Stevens Releases Meditations, the First Volume of His Five-Part Album Convocations: Stream

The first collection of ambient music inspired by the death of his biological father

Sufjan Stevens
April 8, 2021 | 12:39pm ET

Sufjan Stevens has shared the first volume of his new album Convocations. The 10-song suite called Mediations is available to stream below.

Convocations was written and recorded as Sufjan’s grieved over the death of his biological father, who passed away just two days after the musician released The Ascension last fall. Each volume — MeditationsLamentations, RevelationsCelebrations, and Incantations — finds Sufjan exploring a different aspect of loss, taking listeners through “mourning, healing, and catharsis.”

Sufjan will be sharing one volume of the two-and-a-half-hour Convocations each week leading up to the full project’s May 6th release via Asthmatic Kitty. Having previously revealed the track “Meditation V”, he’s now shared the entirety of Meditations via a livestream premiere.

Take a listen below. Pre-orders for the full Convocations collection are available via Bandcamp.

