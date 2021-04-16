Menu
Menu Shop Search Help

Sufjan Stevens Shares Second Volume of Five-Part Convocations, Lamentations: Stream

The new suite of ambient music follows last week's Meditations

Sufjan Stevens Lamentations Convocations album stream
Sufjan Stevens, photo by Evans Richardson and colorization by Melissa Fuentes
Advertisement
Advertisement
April 16, 2021 | 10:08am ET

The weekly rollout of Sufjan’s Stevens’ five-volume album, Convocations, continues today with the debut of the Lamentations suite. Stream it below.

Spanning 10 tracks over 31 minutes, Lamentations is the second part of Convocations we’ve heard following last week’s reveal of Meditations. Whereas that previous segment was filled with peaceful dronings, Lamentations twists into darker, more abrupt sounds.

The full project combines all five Convocations suites into a two-and-a-half-hour meditation on “mourning, healing, and catharsis.” It all came about as Stevens grieved the loss of his biological father, who died two days after the musician released last fall’s The Ascension.

Related Video

Convocations is out May 6th via Asthmatic Kitty, but Stevens is sharing one full movement each week leading up to the release. You can listen to Lamentations below, and check out the looping livestream of the complete project — updated with a new segment each week — on YouTube.

Pre-orders for Convocations are available via Bandcamp.

Latest Stories

wild pink 6 cover songs new ep stream

Wild Pink Cover Taylor Swift, Bruce Springsteen, and Carly Rae Jepsen on New EP 6 Cover Songs: Stream

April 16, 2021

Alanis Morissette I Miss the Band stream new song music video, photo via YouTube

Alanis Morissette Shares New Song "I Miss the Band": Stream

April 16, 2021

DMX been to war posthumous swizz beatz french montana new song single listen stream

New Posthumous DMX Song "Been to War" Drops Featuring Swizz Beats and French Montana: Stream

April 16, 2021

Chet Faker

Chet Faker Announces New Album Hotel Surrender, Shares "Whatever Tomorrow": Stream

April 16, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Sufjan Stevens Shares Second Volume of Five-Part Convocations, Lamentations: Stream

Menu Shop Search Help