Sufjan Stevens Shares Second Volume of Five-Part Convocations, Lamentations: Stream

The weekly rollout of Sufjan’s Stevens’ five-volume album, Convocations, continues today with the debut of the Lamentations suite. Stream it below.

Spanning 10 tracks over 31 minutes, Lamentations is the second part of Convocations we’ve heard following last week’s reveal of Meditations. Whereas that previous segment was filled with peaceful dronings, Lamentations twists into darker, more abrupt sounds.

The full project combines all five Convocations suites into a two-and-a-half-hour meditation on “mourning, healing, and catharsis.” It all came about as Stevens grieved the loss of his biological father, who died two days after the musician released last fall’s The Ascension.

Convocations is out May 6th via Asthmatic Kitty, but Stevens is sharing one full movement each week leading up to the release. You can listen to Lamentations below, and check out the looping livestream of the complete project — updated with a new segment each week — on YouTube.

Pre-orders for Convocations are available via Bandcamp.