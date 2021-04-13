Suspect208 (Sons of Slash, Robert Trujillo) Unleash Heavy New Song “You Got It”: Stream

Suspect208 — the young band featuring drummer London Hudson (son of Guns N’ Roses’ Slash) and bassist Tye Trujillo (son of Metallica’s Robert Trujillo) — has unveiled a new song called “You Got It”. It marks the second single since the L.A. outfit replaced Scott Weiland’s son Noah with new singer Cody Houston.

The band made an immediate splash back in November with their Velvet Revolver-esque debut single “Long Awaited”, and followed that up with the pop-infused “All Black”.

However, the momentum they gained from their first two singles was quickly overshadowed by the departure of singer Noah Weiland, son of late Stone Temple Pilots frontman Scott Weiland. Suspect208 cited a “dark path of drug use” as one of the reasons they parted ways with the vocalist.

While Noah brought elements of pop and R&B to Suspect208, they seem to be more focused on the hard-rock side of their musical spectrum with Cody Houston as their singer. In February, young rockers released scorching “Nicotine” as their first single with their new vocalist, and new single “You Got It’ is also a heavy guitar-driven track.

Guitarist Niko Tsangaris channels a bit of Eddie Van Halen on “You Got It”, offering some impressive finger tapping in the song’s instrumental intro. In fact, the entire song has somewhat of a Van Halen vibe, with Houston delivering the verses in a talk-sing style similar to David Lee Roth.

We actually caught up with Suspect208 for a video Zoom interview back when Weiland was still in the band. In the interview, Hudson told us of his decision to focus on drums, despite his dad Slash being an iconic rock guitarist.

“Drumming is my main passion,” said London. “And I would say it really called me just ’cause I didn’t want to f**kin’ live in my dad [Slash’s] shadow. I don’t think I can get better than him, if I played guitar. I’m not trying to. I’m just trying to f**kin’ do my own thing, and have fun, and hopefully people gel with what I do.”

Prior to its release, Suspect208 had been teasing the single “You Got It” via the band’s Instagram page. It appears that they are shooting a music video for the song, as well.

Check out Suspect208’s new song “You Got It”, as well as our video interview with the band, below. Download the single here.