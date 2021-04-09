Taylor Swift Unveils Fearless (Taylor’s Version): Stream

Taylor Swift has shared Fearless (Taylor’s Version), her re-recording of her 2008 sophomore LP. Stream the re-released album below via Apple Music and Spotify.

Fearless (Taylor’s Version) runs 27 tracks long and includes new features from Maren Morris and Keith Urban, both of whom appear on previously unheard “From the Vault” tracks. Plus, Colbie Caillat returns for the new version of “Breathe”. Ahead of its release, Swift shared “Love Story (Taylor’s Version)”, the Morris-assisted “You All Over Me”, and “Mr. Perfectly Fine”.

The new version of Fearless is part of her effort to re-record her first six studio albums in a bid to regain control of her catalog after Scooter Braun bought and then sold the rights to those master recordings.

In her statement announcing the re-release, Swift detailed her inclusion of additional songs. “I’ve decided I want you to have the whole story, see the entire vivid picture, and let you into the entire dreamscape that is my Fearless album,” she wrote. “That’s why I’ve chosen to include six never before released songs on my version of this album. Written when I was between the ages of 16 and 18, these were the ones it killed me to leave behind.”

Fearless (Taylor’s Version) Artwork:



Fearless (Taylor’s Version) Tracklist:

01. Fearless (Taylor’s Version)

02. Fifteen (Taylor’s Version)

03. Love Story (Taylor’s Version)

04. Hey Stephen (Taylor’s Version)

05. White Horse (Taylor’s Version)

06. You Belong With Me (Taylor’s Version)

07. Breathe (Taylor’s Version) [feat. Colbie Caillat]

08. Tell Me Why (Taylor’s Version)

09. You’re Not Sorry (Taylor’s Version)

10. The Way I Loved You (Taylor’s Version)

11. Forever & Always (Taylor’s Version)

12. The Best Day (Taylor’s Version)

13. Change (Taylor’s Version)

14. Jump Then Fall (Taylor’s Version)

15. Untouchable (Taylor’s Version)

16. Forever & Always (Piano Version) [Taylor’s Version]

17. Come in With the Rain (Taylor’s Version)

18. Superstar (Taylor’s Version)

19. The Other Side of the Door (Taylor’s Version)

20. Today Was a Fairytale (Taylor’s Version)

21. You All Over Me (From The Vault) [feat. Maren Morris]

22. Mr. Perfectly Fine(From The Vault)

23. We Were Happy (From The Vault)

24. That’s When (From The Vault) [feat. Keith Urban]

25. Don’t You (From The Vault)

26. Bye Bye Baby (From The Vault)

27. Love Story (Elvira Remix) [Bonus Track]