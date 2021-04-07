Taylor Swift Shares Previously Unreleased Song “Mr. Perfectly Fine”: Stream

Taylor Swift has unearthed “Mr. Perfectly Fine”, the latest previously unreleased “From the Vault” song appearing on her upcoming re-release of Fearless. Stream it out below.

Swift co-produced “Mr. Perfectly Fine” with Jack Antonoff, who also contributed acoustic and electric guitar, background vocals, bass, keyboards, percussion, and synthesizer. The song finds her taking down a former flame with lyrics like, “Oh, he’s so smug, Mr. ‘Always wins’/ So far above me in every sense/ So far above feeling anything.”

Fearless (Taylor’s Version) is out on April 9th. The new version of Swift’s sophomore LP is part of her effort to re-record her first six studio albums in a bid to regain control of her catalog after Scooter Braun bought and then sold the rights to those master recordings.

Earlier this week, Swift shared the full tracklist. It runs 27 tracks long and includes new features from Maren Morris (“You All Over Me”) and Keith Urban, both of whom appear on “From the Vault” tracks. Check it out below.

Fearless (Taylor’s Version) Tracklist:

01. Fearless (Taylor’s Version)

02. Fifteen (Taylor’s Version)

03. Love Story (Taylor’s Version)

04. Hey Stephen (Taylor’s Version)

05. White Horse (Taylor’s Version)

06. You Belong With Me (Taylor’s Version)

07. Breathe (Taylor’s Version) [feat. Colbie Caillat]

08. Tell Me Why (Taylor’s Version)

09. You’re Not Sorry (Taylor’s Version)

10. The Way I Loved You (Taylor’s Version)

11. Forever & Always (Taylor’s Version)

12. The Best Day (Taylor’s Version)

13. Change (Taylor’s Version)

14. Jump Then Fall (Taylor’s Version)

15. Untouchable (Taylor’s Version)

16. Forever & Always (Piano Version) [Taylor’s Version]

17. Come in With the Rain (Taylor’s Version)

18. Superstar (Taylor’s Version)

19. The Other Side of the Door (Taylor’s Version)

20. Today Was a Fairytale (Taylor’s Version)

21. You All Over Me (From The Vault) [feat. Maren Morris]

22. Mr. Perfectly Fine(From The Vault)

23. We Were Happy (From The Vault)

24. That’s When (From The Vault) [feat. Keith Urban]

25. Don’t You (From The Vault)

26. Bye Bye Baby (From The Vault)

27. Love Story (Elvira Remix) [Bonus Track]