Menu
Menu Shop Search Help

Taylor Swift Shares Previously Unreleased Song “Mr. Perfectly Fine”: Stream

Jack Antonoff co-produced and is featured on the Fearless-era recording

taylor swift mr perfectly fine previously unreleased song stream
Taylor Swift, photo via Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
April 7, 2021 | 10:54am ET

Taylor Swift has unearthed “Mr. Perfectly Fine”, the latest previously unreleased “From the Vault” song appearing on her upcoming re-release of Fearless. Stream it out below.

Swift co-produced “Mr. Perfectly Fine” with Jack Antonoff, who also contributed acoustic and electric guitar, background vocals, bass, keyboards, percussion, and synthesizer. The song finds her taking down a former flame with lyrics like, “Oh, he’s so smug, Mr. ‘Always wins’/ So far above me in every sense/ So far above feeling anything.”

Fearless (Taylor’s Version) is out on April 9th. The new version of Swift’s sophomore LP is part of her effort to re-record her first six studio albums in a bid to regain control of her catalog after Scooter Braun bought and then sold the rights to those master recordings.

Related Video

Earlier this week, Swift shared the full tracklist. It runs 27 tracks long and includes new features from Maren Morris (“You All Over Me”) and Keith Urban, both of whom appear on “From the Vault” tracks. Check it out below.

Fearless (Taylor’s Version) Tracklist:
01. Fearless (Taylor’s Version)
02. Fifteen (Taylor’s Version)
03. Love Story (Taylor’s Version)
04. Hey Stephen (Taylor’s Version)
05. White Horse (Taylor’s Version)
06. You Belong With Me (Taylor’s Version)
07. Breathe (Taylor’s Version) [feat. Colbie Caillat]
08. Tell Me Why (Taylor’s Version)
09. You’re Not Sorry (Taylor’s Version)
10. The Way I Loved You (Taylor’s Version)
11. Forever & Always (Taylor’s Version)
12. The Best Day (Taylor’s Version)
13. Change (Taylor’s Version)
14. Jump Then Fall (Taylor’s Version)
15. Untouchable (Taylor’s Version)
16. Forever & Always (Piano Version) [Taylor’s Version]
17. Come in With the Rain (Taylor’s Version)
18. Superstar (Taylor’s Version)
19. The Other Side of the Door (Taylor’s Version)
20. Today Was a Fairytale (Taylor’s Version)
21. You All Over Me (From The Vault) [feat. Maren Morris]
22. Mr. Perfectly Fine(From The Vault)
23. We Were Happy (From The Vault)
24. That’s When (From The Vault) [feat. Keith Urban]
25. Don’t You (From The Vault)
26. Bye Bye Baby (From The Vault)
27. Love Story (Elvira Remix) [Bonus Track]

Latest Stories

tkay maidza syrup new song stream

Tkay Maidza Unleashes New Song "Syrup": Stream

April 7, 2021

Halena Deland and Ouri Share New Hildegard Song "Jour 1"

Helena Deland and Ouri Announce Hildegard Album, Share "Jour 1": Stream

April 7, 2021

silver synthetic around the bend new song stream

Silver Synthetic Share New Song "Around the Bend": Stream

April 7, 2021

crumb balloon bnr new songs stream

Crumb Share New Songs "BNR" and "Balloon": Stream

April 7, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Taylor Swift Shares Previously Unreleased Song "Mr. Perfectly Fine": Stream

Menu Shop Search Help