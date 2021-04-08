Legendary guitarist and gun-toting purveyor of extreme right-wing views Ted Nugent has a bone to pick with the COVID-19 shutdown. He wonders why we didn’t have shutdowns during COVID-1 through 18, mistakenly thinking that COVID-19 is the 19th iteration of the contagious disease.

Lamenting the fact that he won’t be back on the road anytime soon, The Nuge took to Facebook Live (transcribed by Blabbermouth) to declare, “This year’s tour is canceled again. The production companies won’t let us tour again this year. Dirty bastard, lying, scam, smoke-and-mirrors COVID-19 freaks.”

That’s when he mistakenly and hilariously used non-factual logic to argue against the lockdowns. “I guess I would ask you, because I’m addicted to truth, logic and common sense, and my common sense meter would demand the answer to, why weren’t we shut down for COVID-1 through -18?”

He continued, “There was a COVID-1, and there was a COVID-2, -3, -4, -5, -6, -7, -8, -9, -10, -11, -12, -13, -14, -15, -16, -17, -18. COVID-1 through -18 didn’t shut anything down, but woah, COVID-19 [did], even though it’s 99.8 percent survivable. Why didn’t we shut down for the AIDS epidemic or the flu or the Spanish Flu or the bird flu or the West Nile flu or influenza every year?”

Now is about the right time to let Nugent know that COVID-19 stands for the year it was first discovered, as in Coronavirus Disease 2019.

Regardless of the facts behind the name, Nugent believes the number of COVID-19 deaths reported in the United States is a sham, as well. “They claim 500,000 people have died from COVID-19,” he argued. “Bullshit. I believe that medical examiners in all 50 states have gone, ‘I put down on the death certificate that he died of asphyxiation, but they made me put COVID.’ ‘Well, this guy was stabbed to death, but they made me put down COVID.’ ‘This guy was run over by a tandem gravel truck doing a four-wheel drift and the crows be pecking at your flesh, but they made me put down COVID-19.'”

Somehow we think being run over by a truck with crows pecking at your flesh would be a clear-cut cause of death, but now The Nuge has us questioning everything — and nothing — at the same time.

Last month, Nugent used the N-word to explain why he wasn’t racist, and over Christmas he trashed George Floyd and questioned the viability of the COVID-19 vaccines.

Watch Ted Nugent mouthing off about COVID-1 through 18 below.