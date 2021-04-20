In an ironic twist of fate, Ted Nugent has been diagnosed with the very virus he previously blasted as fake. In a video posted to Facebook on Monday, Nugent revealed his ongoing bout with COVID-19.

“I’ve got an announcement to make,” Nugent said to begin his video. “Everybody told me that I should not announce this. I have had flu symptoms for the last ten days. I thought I was dying. Just a clusterfuck.”

“I was tested positive today. I got the Chinese shit,” Nugent continued. “I’ve got a stuffed up head, body aches. My God, what a pain in the ass. I literally could hardly crawl out of bed the last few days… So I was officially tested positive for COVID-19 today.”

Related Video

Just last week, Nugent downplayed the severity of the coronavirus crisis and questioned “why weren’t we shut down for COVID-1 through -18?”

“There was a COVID-1, and there was a COVID-2, -3, -4, -5, -6, -7, -8, -9, -10, -11, -12, -13, -14, -15, -16, -17, -18,” Nugent proclaimed. “COVID-1 through -18 didn’t shut anything down, but woah, COVID-19 [did], even though it’s 99.8 percent survivable. Why didn’t we shut down for the AIDS epidemic or the flu or the Spanish Flu or the bird flu or the West Nile flu or influenza every year?” (Editor’s note: The “19” in “COVID-19” doesn’t stand for the 19th COVID, rather it refers to the year in which the virus was first discovered, as in Coronavirus Disease 2019.)

Additionally, Nugent falsely claimed that the number of reported deaths are inflated. “Bullshit. I believe that medical examiners in all 50 states have gone, ‘I put down on the death certificate that he died of asphyxiation, but they made me put COVID.’ ‘Well, this guy was stabbed to death, but they made me put down COVID.’ ‘This guy was run over by a tandem gravel truck doing a four-wheel drift and the crows be pecking at your flesh, but they made me put down COVID-19.”

Yet, even after his own infection, Nugent isn’t about to change his stance on COVID-19, especially when it comes to vaccines. “Nobody knows what’s in it,” Nugent said, “if you can’t even honestly answer our questions of exactly what’s in it and why are you testing it on human beings and forcing it on people in such a short period of time.” This is of course also not true.