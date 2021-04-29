Menu
Menu Shop Search Help
Advertisement

Earl Sweatshirt Hops on The Alchemist’s New Song “Loose Change”: Stream

Alchemist's new EP This Thing of Ours comes out tomorrow

The Alchemist Loose Change stream Earl Sweatshirt new song music, photo by David Brendan Hall
Earl Sweatshirt, photo by David Brendan Hall
Advertisement
Advertisement
April 29, 2021 | 4:03pm ET

When the clock strikes midnight tonight, The Alchemist will drop his new solo EP This Thing of Ours on streaming services. Thankfully, the veteran producer isn’t making his fans wait until then to hear what’s arguably the most exciting track on the record: a teased collaboration with Earl Sweatshirt. It’s called “Loose Change” and it’s available to stream below.

“Loose Change” is a big, bold single that’s overflowing with swagger. The Alchemist whipped up an infectious jazz run-turned-looped sample that’s backed up by a few tight hi-hat stutters, vibrant trumpet notes, and funky bass for the track. Throughout it, Earl mumble-raps his way across the music, dropping lines about overcoming depression and struggles at large.

“I had a bad bout with grief and I tossed a match on it,” raps Earl Sweatshirt at one point. “Kerosene burned the ring down to ashes and memories/ Feather feet behind and ahead of the beat, throwing ’em off.”

Related Video

This is the second single The Alchemist has shared from his upcoming EP following “Nobles”, which featured verses by Earl Sweatshirt and Navy Blue. Other tracks on the record reportedly include collaborations with Boldy James, Pink Siifu, Maxo, and Sideshow.

storytellers kendrick lamar janelle monae st. vincent Earl Sweatshirt Hops on The Alchemists New Song Loose Change: Stream
 Editor's Pick
10 Artists Worth Bringing Back VH1 Storytellers For

Over 20 years into his career, The Alchemist just keeps on getting better. He’s released critically acclaimed projects over the last few years alone with Freddie Gibbs, Action Bronson, Denzel Curry, Conway the Machine, and Armand Hammer. Plus, his 2020 joint album with Gibbs, the slick Alfredo, was one of the best albums that year and landed the duo a Grammy nomination.

Latest Stories

Squirrel Flower I'll Go Running stream new song single music, photo courtesy of the artist

Squirrel Flower Shares New Song "I'll Go Running": Stream

April 29, 2021

Warish Premiere New Album Next to Pay

Warish (Riley Hawk) Premiere New Album Next to Pay: Stream

April 29, 2021

the darkness remix a.g. cook new song single sarah bonito kero kero hannah diamond stream listen

A.G. Cook Shares New Remix of "The Darkness" Featuring Sarah Bonito and Hannah Diamond: Stream

April 29, 2021

Billie Eilish, photo by Kelia Anne MacCluskey

Billie Eilish Unveils New Single "Your Power": Stream

April 29, 2021

 

the flaming lips bob dylan revisited lay lady lay cover song stream

The Flaming Lips Cover Bob Dylan's "Lay Lady Lay" for His 80th Birthday: Stream

April 29, 2021

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds Announce Back The Way We Came- Vol 1 (2011-2021) we're on our way now stream

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds Announce Greatest Hits Album, Share New Song "We're on Our Way Now": Stream

April 29, 2021

dj khaled details new album khaled khaled artwork tracklist justin timberlake jay z justin bieber lil wayne

DJ Khaled Details New Album Khaled Khaled Featuring Drake, Justin Timberlake, and JAY-Z

April 28, 2021

garbage no gods no masters new song music video

Garbage Unveil New Song "No Gods No Masters": Stream

April 28, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Earl Sweatshirt Hops on The Alchemist's New Song "Loose Change": Stream

Menu Shop Search Help