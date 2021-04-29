Earl Sweatshirt Hops on The Alchemist’s New Song “Loose Change”: Stream

When the clock strikes midnight tonight, The Alchemist will drop his new solo EP This Thing of Ours on streaming services. Thankfully, the veteran producer isn’t making his fans wait until then to hear what’s arguably the most exciting track on the record: a teased collaboration with Earl Sweatshirt. It’s called “Loose Change” and it’s available to stream below.

“Loose Change” is a big, bold single that’s overflowing with swagger. The Alchemist whipped up an infectious jazz run-turned-looped sample that’s backed up by a few tight hi-hat stutters, vibrant trumpet notes, and funky bass for the track. Throughout it, Earl mumble-raps his way across the music, dropping lines about overcoming depression and struggles at large.

“I had a bad bout with grief and I tossed a match on it,” raps Earl Sweatshirt at one point. “Kerosene burned the ring down to ashes and memories/ Feather feet behind and ahead of the beat, throwing ’em off.”

Related Video

This is the second single The Alchemist has shared from his upcoming EP following “Nobles”, which featured verses by Earl Sweatshirt and Navy Blue. Other tracks on the record reportedly include collaborations with Boldy James, Pink Siifu, Maxo, and Sideshow.

Over 20 years into his career, The Alchemist just keeps on getting better. He’s released critically acclaimed projects over the last few years alone with Freddie Gibbs, Action Bronson, Denzel Curry, Conway the Machine, and Armand Hammer. Plus, his 2020 joint album with Gibbs, the slick Alfredo, was one of the best albums that year and landed the duo a Grammy nomination.