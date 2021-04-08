The Avalanches Announce Since I Left You 20th Anniversary Deluxe Reissue

Two decades ago, The Avalanches released their seminal debut album, Since I Left You. Now, to commemorate the project’s 20th anniversary, the Australian electronic music innovators have announced a deluxe reissue, out June 4th via Astralwerks.

The sprawling deluxe edition features a slew of new remixes featuring artists like MF Doom, Prince Paul, Black Dice, Leon Vynehall, Sinkane, and Carl Craig, as well as previously unheard demos. These tracks add to the already innovative project, which broke ground with its use of 3,500 samples.

“I remember very clearly a few things,” said The Avalanches’ Robbie Chater. “We decided to not have any of our voices on it, which made it last because it’s a kind of transmission; nothing date-stamps it to that time. Also we were careful not to use any trendy software from 1999 or 2000. So it does seem to just float around in time.”

He added, “Music lovers get it, and that’s what we ultimately are. It’s almost like an exploration of our relationship with the world and with music and, as music fans, what our place is in the whole process. Looking back, I’m proud of this record as a pure expression of joy and love, heart on its sleeve and is free from irony.”

As a preview of the 20th anniversary reissue, the group shared legendary producer Prince Paul’s remix of the title track, which you can stream below.

The Avalanches recently released their excellent third album, We Will Always Love You, in December 2020.

Pre-order the Since I Left You 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edtiion at The Avalanches’ official store, featuring a 4xLP vinyl set, double cd collection, and digital album.

Since I Left You 20th Anniversary Artwork:

Since I Left You 20th Anniversary Reissue Vinyl Tracklist:

SIDE A

01. Since I Left You

02. Stay Another Season

03. Radio

04. Two Hearts In 3/4 Time

SIDE B

01. Avalanche Rock

02. Flight Tonight

03. Close To You

04. Diners Only

05. A Different Feeling

SIDE C

01. Electricity

02. Tonight May Have To Last Me All My Life

03. Pablo’s Cruise

04. Frontier Psychiatrist

SIDE D

01. Etoh

02. Summer Crane

03. Little Journey

04. Live At Dominoes

05. Extra Kings

SIDE E

01. Since I Left You (Cornelius Remix)

02. Tonight May Have To Last Me All My Life (Edan Remix)

03. Frontier Psychiatrist (Mario Caldato Jr’s 85% Remix)

04. Close To You (Sun Araw Remix)

SIDE F

01. Since I Left You (Stereolab Remix)

02. Flight Tonight (Canyons Travel Agent Dub)

03. Radio (Sinkane Remix)

SIDE G

01. Since I Left You (Prince Paul Remix)

02. Electricity (Harvey’s Nightclub Re-Edit)

03. Summer Crane (Black Dice Remix)

04. Extra Kings (Deakin Remix)

SIDE H

01. Tonight May Have To Last Me All My Life (MF DOOM Remix)

02. Tonight May Have To Last Me All My Life (Dragged By Leon Vynehall)

03. A Different Feeling (Carl Craig’s Paperclip People Remix)

04. Thank You Caroline (Original Avalanches Demo Tape)

