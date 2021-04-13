Menu
The Black Keys Announce New Blues Covers Album Delta Kream

In tribute to Mississippi hill country blues artists like R. L. Burnside and Junior Kimbrough

the black keys delta kream new covers album
The Black Keys, photo by Allyse Gafkjen
April 13, 2021 | 2:01pm ET

The Black Keys are returning to their roots with a new blues covers album titled Delta Kream, out May 14th via Easy Eye Sound.

The announcement (via Reddit) was made through the band’s Lonely Boys & Girls fan club. The 11-track collection honors Mississippi Hill Country blues artists who inspired The Black Keys, including John Lee Hooker, R. L. Burnside, and David “Junior” Kimbrough. Pre-orders officially begin on April 15th.

The lead single, “Crawling Kingsnake”, is a John Lee Hooker cover. It is currently available as a fan club exclusive and will hit streaming services on Thursday.

Delta Kream marks The Black Keys’ follow-up to 2019’s Let’s Rock. Earlier this year, they released a 10th anniversary deluxe edition of Brothers.

Delta Kream Artwork:

the black keys delta kream new covers album artwork

Delta Kream Tracklist:
01. Crawling Kingsnake (John Lee Hooker / Bernard Besman cover)
02. Louise (Fred McDowell cover)
03. Poor Boy A Long Way From Home (Robert Lee Burnside cover)
04. Stay All Night (David Kimbrough, Jr. cover)
05. Going Down South (Robert Lee Burnside cover)
06. Coal Black Mattie (Ranie Burnette cover)
07. Do the Romp (David Kimbrough, Jr. cover)
08. Sad Days, Lonely Nights (David Kimbrough, Jr. cove)
09. Walk with Me (David Kimbrough, Jr. cover)
10. Mellow Peaches (Joseph Lee Williams cover)
11. Come On And Go With Me (David Kimbrough, Jr. cover)

