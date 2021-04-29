Menu
Menu Shop Search Help
Advertisement

The Flaming Lips Cover Bob Dylan’s “Lay Lady Lay” for His 80th Birthday: Stream

Part of Uncut magazine's Dylan Revisited tribute album, available only with the latest issue

the flaming lips bob dylan revisited lay lady lay cover song stream
The Flaming Lips (photo by Philip Cosores) and Bob Dylan (photo courtesy of artist)
Advertisement
Advertisement
April 29, 2021 | 10:52am ET

Bob Dylan turns the ripe young age of 80 on May 24th, and Uncut magazine is celebrating with a tribute album called Dylan Revisited. The collection is only available packaged with the June issue of Uncut, but as a preview, they’re sharing The Flaming Lips’ cover of Dylan’s “Lay Lady Lay”.

Dylan Revisited features 14 covers plus a previously unreleased acoustic version of Dylan’s own “Too Late”. Alongside The Flaming Lips, other contributors include Thurston Moore (“Buckets of Rain”), Jason Lytle (“Most of the Time”), Weyes Blood (“Sad Eyed Lady of the Lowlands”), Courtney Marie Andrews (“To Ramona”), Low (“Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door”), and Drive-By Truckers’ Patterson Hood and Jay Gonzalez (“Blind Willie McTell”).

The Flaming Lips turn “Lay Lady Lay” into a psychedelic dream that sounds like a true Lips original. Speaking with Uncut about why they chose the Nashville Skyline track for their contribution, The Flaming Lips’ Wayne Coyne said,

“I think every songwriter loves this type of ‘romantic’ Bob Dylan song — he really can be very charming. That line, ‘Whatever colours you have in your mind/ I show them to you and you see them shine…’ It’s the type of wordplay, though it seems kind of like jumbled surrealism, that actually gets to an unspeakable awkward truth.”

Related Video

Take a listen to the track below. To hear the rest of Dylan Revisited, pick up the June 2021 edition of Uncut at your local store or online now.

Dylan Revisited Album Art:

bob dylan revisited uncut magainze cover album flaming lips lay lady lay

Dylan Revisited Tracklist:
01. Bob Dylan – Too Late (Acoustic Version)
02. Richard Thompson – This Wheel’s On Fire
03. Courtney Marie Andrews – To Ramona
04. The Flaming Lips – Lay Lady Lay
05. The Weather Station – Precious Angel
06. Cowboy Junkies – I’ve Made Up My Mind To Give Myself To You
07. Thurston Moore – Buckets Of Rain
08. Fatoumata Diawara – Blowin’ In The Wind
09. Brigid Mae Power – One More Cup Of Coffee
10. Low – Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door
11. Joan Shelley & Nathan Salsburg – Dark Eyes
12. Patterson Hood & Jay Gonzalez of Drive-By Truckers – Blind Willie McTell
13. Frazey Ford – The Times They Are a-Changin’
14. Jason Lytle – Most Of The Time
15. Weyes Blood – Sad Eyed Lady Of The Lowlands

Latest Stories

Squirrel Flower I'll Go Running stream new song single music, photo courtesy of the artist

Squirrel Flower Shares New Song "I'll Go Running": Stream

April 29, 2021

Warish Premiere New Album Next to Pay

Warish (Riley Hawk) Premiere New Album Next to Pay: Stream

April 29, 2021

the darkness remix a.g. cook new song single sarah bonito kero kero hannah diamond stream listen

A.G. Cook Shares New Remix of "The Darkness" Featuring Sarah Bonito and Hannah Diamond: Stream

April 29, 2021

Billie Eilish, photo by Kelia Anne MacCluskey

Billie Eilish Unveils New Single "Your Power": Stream

April 29, 2021

 

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds Announce Back The Way We Came- Vol 1 (2011-2021) we're on our way now stream

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds Announce Greatest Hits Album, Share New Song "We're on Our Way Now": Stream

April 29, 2021

dj khaled details new album khaled khaled artwork tracklist justin timberlake jay z justin bieber lil wayne

DJ Khaled Details New Album Khaled Khaled Featuring Drake, Justin Timberlake, and JAY-Z

April 28, 2021

garbage no gods no masters new song music video

Garbage Unveil New Song "No Gods No Masters": Stream

April 28, 2021

Cold Cave Fate In Seven Lessons new album Prayer from Nowhere stream song music, photo courtesy of the artist

Cold Cave Announce New Album Fate In Seven Lessons, Share "Prayer From Nowhere": Stream

April 28, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

The Flaming Lips Cover Bob Dylan's "Lay Lady Lay" for His 80th Birthday: Stream

Menu Shop Search Help