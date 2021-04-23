Menu
Menu Shop Search Help
Advertisement

The Mars Volta Unearth Lost Album Landscape Tantrums: Stream

Featuring unreleased material from the De-Loused in the Comatorium sessions

The Mars Volta, photo by Robin Laananen
Advertisement
Advertisement
April 23, 2021 | 12:00am ET

The Mars Volta have unearthed Landscape Tantrums, which contains unreleased material from the sessions for their 2003 debut album, De-Loused in the Comatorium. Stream it below via Apple Music or Spotify.

The eight-track collection is part of La Realidad De Los Sueños, an 18-LP vinyl box set containing the Texas prog-rock band’s remastered discography that sold out immediately after its announcement in early March.

De-Loused in the Comatorium was produced by the renowned Rick Rubin with guitarist Omar Rodríguez-López, who formed The Mars Volta with singer Cedric Bixler-Zavala after they both quit At the Drive-In in 2001. The recordings contained in Landscape Tantrums offer a glimpse into Bixler-Zavala and Rodríguez-López’s original vision, before Rubin added his magic touch.

Related Video

In 2013, The Mars Volta disbanded after Bixler-Zavala and Rodríguez-López had a falling out. They made amends a year later, forming a new band, Antemasque, and also reuniting At-the Drive-In.

Bixler-Zavala hinted at a Mars Volta comeback in May 2019, writing that “it’s new shit, new people, left turns, tangent inconsistencies, mazapan dreams and churro wishes. I will say this though, when ORL played me a grip of new shit I fucking cried.”

The Mars Volta, photo by Martin Philbey
 Editor's Pick
A Beginner’s Guide to The Mars Volta in 10 Songs

He added, “It’s in its infancy right now. No deadlines, no ball tripping, no drama, just 2 grown ass men using essential oils and bold new perfumes shooting ideas and scooting their ass across the fucking lawn trying to get rid of these worms.”

Although the aforementioned La Realidad De Los Sueños box set was originally limited to 5,000 copies, there’s the slightest chance it may be available for purchase again. The Clouds Hill store teases “limited stock may occasionally become available to order.”

Landscape Tantrums Artwork:

the mars volta landscape tantrums de-loused in the comatorium new album artwork

Landscape Tantrums Tracklist:
01. Roulette Dares (The Haunt of)
02. Son et Lumière
03. Inertiatic ESP
04. Drunkship of Lanterns
05. Eriatarka
06. This Apparatus Must Be Unearthed
07. Televators
08. Take the Veil Cerpin Taxt

Latest Stories

lil yachty michigan boy boat mixtape stream

Lil Yachty Drops New Mixtape Michigan Boy Boat: Stream

April 23, 2021

The Weeknd Enlists Ariana Grande For "Save Your Tears" Remix

The Weeknd Enlists Ariana Grande for "Save Your Tears" Remix: Stream

April 23, 2021

Dave and Violet Grohl Share Cover of X's "Nausea"

Dave Grohl and His Daughter Violet Share Cover of X's "Nausea": Stream

April 23, 2021

The Chemical Brothers Release New Single "The Darkness That You Fear": Stream

April 23, 2021

 

Cordae Just Until stream new music EP song Young Thug Q-Tip, photo by Kaito

Cordae Releases New EP Just Until.... Featuring Young Thug and Q-Tip: Stream

April 22, 2021

The Bronx New Song "Superbloom"

The Bronx Unleash New Song "Superbloom" Ahead of Upcoming Album: Stream

April 22, 2021

beach house marins dream new song video meow wolf

Beach House Score Trippy Music Video "Marin's Dreams": Watch

April 22, 2021

Iceage Share New Song "Gold City", Announce Tour Dates

Iceage Announce 2022 Tour Dates, Share New Song "Gold City": Stream

and April 22, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

The Mars Volta Unearth Lost Album Landscape Tantrums: Stream

Menu Shop Search Help