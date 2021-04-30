Menu
The Offspring on Looking to the Past and Reflecting the Present on Let The Bad Times Roll

Dexter Holland and Noodles discuss the journey of making their first record in nine years

Consequence Staff
April 30, 2021 | 2:22pm ET

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS 

The Offspring are back with Let The Bad Times Roll, their first new album in nine years. Dexter Holland and Noodles sat down with Kyle Meredith to discuss the journey of making the record, reflecting the state of the world within the songs, and the isolation and alienation that populate the lyrics and music videos.

The LP is also a chance to look back while moving forward, and the two tell us how they celebrate the past with riffs and other fan-favorite moments, such as the the return of Blackball (the “you gotta keep ‘em separated” guy), as well including a re-recording 1997’s “Gone Away” as a piano ballad. Dexter and Noodles then take us through the business side of selling their catalog rights, the lineup change that happened before the recording, and how much of this new album to expect in the upcoming live shows.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty. You can find Kyle’s full archive of episodes here.

