The Offspring on Looking to the Past and Reflecting the Present on Let The Bad Times Roll

The Offspring are back with Let The Bad Times Roll, their first new album in nine years. Dexter Holland and Noodles sat down with Kyle Meredith to discuss the journey of making the record, reflecting the state of the world within the songs, and the isolation and alienation that populate the lyrics and music videos.

The LP is also a chance to look back while moving forward, and the two tell us how they celebrate the past with riffs and other fan-favorite moments, such as the the return of Blackball (the “you gotta keep ‘em separated” guy), as well including a re-recording 1997’s “Gone Away” as a piano ballad. Dexter and Noodles then take us through the business side of selling their catalog rights, the lineup change that happened before the recording, and how much of this new album to expect in the upcoming live shows.

