The Offspring Release New Album Let the Bad Times Roll: Stream

Punk-rock veterans The Offspring have released their 10th studio album, Let the Bad Times Roll, out now via Concord Records. The LP marks the band’s first album in roughly nine years, following 2012’s Days Go By.

As the album’s title implies, the Southern California rockers are still writing stadium-ready anthems about the problems of the world today. Catchy power chords, upbeat tempos, and sing-a-long choruses are bolstered by The Offspring’s signature brand of irreverent humor.

As mentioned in our review, the band long ago mastered the art of infectious punk-rock songwriting, and Let the Bad Times Roll proves that they haven’t lost their touch. “This Is Not Utopia” and “Hassan Chop” still pack the energy of the band’s classic material like 1994’s Smash.

Although The Offspring play it pretty safe in sticking to their roots, there’s little reason for them to venture too far the core sound they’ve built a lasting career on. Longtime fans will feel a jolt of nostalgia when they put on the new album and likely discover a some new favorites among the 12 tracks.

Stream Let the Bad Times Roll below. Pick up a physical copy via Amazon.