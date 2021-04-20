Menu
The Scientists’ Core Lineup Reunites for First New Album in 35 Years

Check out "Outsider", the first single off the band's forthcoming LP Negativity

The Scientists, photo by Andrew Watson
April 20, 2021 | 10:53am ET

The influential Australian post-punk band The Scientists have announced a new album called Negativity, marking the first such release recorded by the band’s penultimate lineup in 35 years.

The 11-track LP reunites singer-guitar Kim Salmon, guitarist Tony Thewlis, bassist Boris Sujdovic, and drummer Leanne Cowie. The quartet first hit the studio in 2018 to cut a single in anticipation of a US tour, and after receiving a positive reaction from fans, they decided to record some more.

Negativity was produced by Myles Mumford and will be released on June 11th through In the Red Records.

As a preview, The Scientists have shared the album’s opening track, “Outsider”. Check it out below.

Negativity Artwork:

Scientists Negativity album

Negativity Tracklist:
01. Outsider
02. Make It Go Away
03. Naysayer
04. Safe
05. Magic Pants
06. Seventeen
07. Suave
08. I Wasn’t Good At Picking Friends
09. Moth-Eaten Velvet
10. Dissonance
11. Outerspace Boogie

