New Episode of The Simpsons to Spoof Morrissey

This weekend’s episode of The Simpsons will have some fun at the expense of The Smiths and their cantankerous frontman Morrissey.

As Exclaim points out, Sunday’s episode “Panic on the Streets of Springfield” sees Lisa become obsessed with a certain “depressed British singer from the 1980s”. While the episode’s synopsis does not cite Morrissey by name, a teaser image shared by writer Tim Long confirms the obvious: the character is indeed inspired by The Smiths’ former singer.

Sadly, Big Mouth himself was apparently unavailable or unwilling to voice the character, so The Simpsons recruited another notable Brit in his place: actor Benedict Cumberbatch.

The episode, which comes part of The Simpsons’ record-setting 32nd season, airs Sunday, April 18th.

Okay, that's it: best three "Simpsons Smiths songs" get a physical copy of this poster for their mopey bedroom wall. Use hashtag #SimpsonsSmiths pic.twitter.com/LXy9ozELIW — Tim Long (@mrtimlong) April 15, 2021