Jakob Dylan and The Wallflowers have announced a new album titled Exit Wounds, which marks their first full-length in nearly a decade. It will be released on July 9th via New West Records, one week before the band’s 53-date arena tour.

Exit Wounds spans 10 songs and was produced by Butch Walker. Singer-songwriter Shelby Lynne appears on four tracks.

In a statement, Dylan explained the meaning of the album’s title. “I think everybody — no matter what side of the aisle you’re on — wherever we’re going to next, we’re all taking a lot of exit wounds with us. Nobody is the same as they were four years ago,” he said. “That, to me, is what Exit Wounds signifies.”

Related Video

Adding that the title is not meant to be negative, he continued, “I’m the same writer I’ve always been — I was just also writing during a time when the world felt like it was falling apart. That changes the way you address even the simplest things, because you have panic in your mind all the time. You have anxiety. And you also have hope.”

The Wallflowers announced their return on Thursday night while premiering the lead single, “Roots and Wings”, on Jimmy Kimmy Live. Check out the performance and studio version of the song below.

As for the tour, it kicks off on July 16th at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut and features stops in Atlanta, Nashville, Dallas, Kansas City, Toronto, and many more North American cities. It concludes in Los Angeles on October 7th at the Hollywood Bowl. Check out the full list of dates below.

Pre-orders for the upcoming album are currently ongoing.

Exit Wounds Artwork:

Exit Wounds Tracklist:

01. Maybe Your Heart’s Not In It No More

02. Roots And Wings

03. I Hear The Ocean (When I Wanna Hear Trains)

04. The Dive Bar In My Heart

05. Darlin’ Hold On

06. Move The River

07. I’ll Let You Down (But Will Not Give You Up)

08. Wrong End Of The Spear

09. Who’s That Man Walking ‘Round My Garden

10. The Daylight Between Us

The Wallflowers 2021 Tour Dates:

07/16 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

07/17 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

07/18 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

07/20 – Bethlehem, PA @ The Wind Creek Event Center

07/22 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

07/23 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheatre at Lakeview

07/25 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

07/27 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

07/28 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

07/30 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre

07/31 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

08/01 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

08/03 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

08/04 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

08/06 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

08/07 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

08/08 – Jacksonville, FL @ Dally’s Place Amphitheatre

08/10 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

08/12 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

08/13 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

08/15 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

08/16 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Zoo Amphitheatre

08/18 – Moline, IL @ TaxSlayer Center

08/20 – Memphis, TN @ Live at the Garden

08/21 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

08/22 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

08/24 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

08/25 – Toledo, OH @ Toledo Zoo Amphitheatre

08/27 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

08/28 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

08/29 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

08/31 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

09/01 – Burgettstown, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park

09/03 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

09/04 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheatre

09/05 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

09/08 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

09/09 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center

09/10 – Welch, MN @ Treasure Island Resort & Casino

09/12 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

09/14 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre

09/17 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

09/18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

09/21 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

09/22 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

09/23 – Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre

09/25 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

09/26 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

09/28 – Bakersfield, CA @ Rabobank Arena

09/30 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

10/03 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

10/05 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

10/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl