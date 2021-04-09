Jakob Dylan and The Wallflowers have announced a new album titled Exit Wounds, which marks their first full-length in nearly a decade. It will be released on July 9th via New West Records, one week before the band’s 53-date arena tour.
Exit Wounds spans 10 songs and was produced by Butch Walker. Singer-songwriter Shelby Lynne appears on four tracks.
In a statement, Dylan explained the meaning of the album’s title. “I think everybody — no matter what side of the aisle you’re on — wherever we’re going to next, we’re all taking a lot of exit wounds with us. Nobody is the same as they were four years ago,” he said. “That, to me, is what Exit Wounds signifies.”
Adding that the title is not meant to be negative, he continued, “I’m the same writer I’ve always been — I was just also writing during a time when the world felt like it was falling apart. That changes the way you address even the simplest things, because you have panic in your mind all the time. You have anxiety. And you also have hope.”
The Wallflowers announced their return on Thursday night while premiering the lead single, “Roots and Wings”, on Jimmy Kimmy Live. Check out the performance and studio version of the song below.
As for the tour, it kicks off on July 16th at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut and features stops in Atlanta, Nashville, Dallas, Kansas City, Toronto, and many more North American cities. It concludes in Los Angeles on October 7th at the Hollywood Bowl. Check out the full list of dates below.
Pre-orders for the upcoming album are currently ongoing.
Exit Wounds Artwork:
Exit Wounds Tracklist:
01. Maybe Your Heart’s Not In It No More
02. Roots And Wings
03. I Hear The Ocean (When I Wanna Hear Trains)
04. The Dive Bar In My Heart
05. Darlin’ Hold On
06. Move The River
07. I’ll Let You Down (But Will Not Give You Up)
08. Wrong End Of The Spear
09. Who’s That Man Walking ‘Round My Garden
10. The Daylight Between Us
The Wallflowers 2021 Tour Dates:
07/16 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
07/17 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
07/18 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
07/20 – Bethlehem, PA @ The Wind Creek Event Center
07/22 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
07/23 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheatre at Lakeview
07/25 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
07/27 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
07/28 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
07/30 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre
07/31 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
08/01 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
08/03 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
08/04 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
08/06 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
08/07 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
08/08 – Jacksonville, FL @ Dally’s Place Amphitheatre
08/10 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
08/12 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
08/13 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
08/15 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
08/16 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Zoo Amphitheatre
08/18 – Moline, IL @ TaxSlayer Center
08/20 – Memphis, TN @ Live at the Garden
08/21 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
08/22 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
08/24 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
08/25 – Toledo, OH @ Toledo Zoo Amphitheatre
08/27 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
08/28 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
08/29 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
08/31 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
09/01 – Burgettstown, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park
09/03 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
09/04 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheatre
09/05 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
09/08 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center
09/09 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center
09/10 – Welch, MN @ Treasure Island Resort & Casino
09/12 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
09/14 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre
09/17 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
09/18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
09/21 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
09/22 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
09/23 – Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre
09/25 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
09/26 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
09/28 – Bakersfield, CA @ Rabobank Arena
09/30 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
10/03 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
10/05 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
10/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl