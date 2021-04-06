The White Stripes’ White Blood Cells Receives 20th Anniversary Companion Release

Jack White’s Third Man Records will commemorate the 20th anniversary of The White Stripes’ White Blood Cells by releasing a companion album of unreleased material from the era.

The latest release from Third Man’s Vault subscription service, White Blood Cells XX collects 30 previously unreleased songs and live recordings, as well as an hour-long DVD offering a behind-the-scenes look at the making of White Blood Cells.

Pressed on red vinyl are 13 previously unreleased tracks, including demos of “Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground” and “Offend In Every Way”. There are also several songs never previously released in any form, such as a full-band studio take on “That’s Where It’s At” (a track that would later evolve into “I Think I Smell A Rat”), and skeletal sketches of “Oooh-Ahh” and “Feel Like I’m Three Feet Tall”, both of which would be abandoned entirely. Rounding out the LP are alternate versions of “Fell in Love With a Girl”, “This Protector”, and “The Union Forever”.

A previously unheard live recording of The White Stripes’ September 6th, 2001 performance at Headliners in Louisville, Kentucky comes pressed on white vinyl, capturing a 17-song set that took place as part of the band’s tour in support of White Blood Cells.

Completing the package are the aforementioned making-of DVD and a 12″ x 12″ full-color booklet, which features rare posters and flyers, unseen photos, and other memorabilia.

As a preview of White Blood Cells XX, Third Man has shared the alternate take of “Fell in Love With a Girl” as well as a sampling of the footage contained on the DVD. Check both clips out below.

Subscriptions to Third Man’s Vault are now open through April 30th. Previously, Third Man released companion albums for The White Stripes’ self-titled debut album and their sophomore follow-up, De Stijl.

White Blood Cells XX Tracklist:

LP 1 (Demos, Outtakes and Alternate Mixes)

Side A:

01. Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground (previously unreleased boombox demo take 1)

02. Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground (previously unreleased boombox demo take 2)

03. Hotel Yorba (previously unreleased alternate take live at the Hotel Yorba)

04. Fell In Love With a Girl (previously unreleased alternate take)

05. The Union Forever (previously unreleased working mix without interlude)

06. Offend In Every Way (previously unreleased acoustic boombox demo)

07. That’s Where It’s At (previously unreleased outtake)

Side B:

08. Ooh-Aah (previously unreleased demo)

09. I Can’t Wait (previously unreleased alternate mix)

10. Hey Mary (previously unreleased demo)

11. Feel Like I’m Three Feet Tall (previously unreleased boombox demo)

12. Rated X (previously unreleased alternate take live at the Hotel Yorba)

13. This Protector (previously unreleased alternate take)

LP 2 (Live at Headliners, Louisville, KY – September 6th, 2001)

Side C:

01. When I Hear My Name

02. Death Letter / Grinnin’ In Your Face

03. Lord, Send Me An Angel

04. You’re Pretty Good Looking (For A Girl)

05. Dead Leaves And The Dirty Ground

06. Hotel Yorba

07. Truth Doesn’t Make A Noise

08. I Think I Smell A Rat

Side D:

01. Jolene

02. We’re Going To Be Friends

03. Expecting

04. The Union Forever

05. The Same Boy You’ve Always Known

06. Apple Blossom

07. Cannon / John The Revelator

08. Astro

09. Boll Weevil