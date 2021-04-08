Menu
Menu Shop Search Help

Angelina Jolie Fights Off Assassins and Wildfires in Those Who Wish Me Dead Trailer: Watch

The Oscar winner stars in the neo-Western as a survival expert tasked with protecting a young murder witness

those who wish me dead trailer angelina jolie taylor sheridan
Angelina Jolie in Those Who Wish Me Dead
Advertisement
Advertisement
April 7, 2021 | 8:25pm ET

The official trailer for director Taylor Sheridan’s upcoming neo-Western, Those Who Wish Me Dead, has arrived, and it stars Angelina Jolie as a smoke jumper who must protect a 12-year-old murder witness. Check it out below.

Those Who Wish Me Dead marks Sheridan’s follow-up to his 2017 Western, Wind River. The film is based on Michael Kortya’s 2014 novel of the same name and centers around Hannah Faber (Jolie), a survival expert who is tasked with saving Connor Casserly (Finn Little) from the assassin Blackwell brothers, played by Nicholas Hoult and Aidan Gillen.

Jon Bernthal, Tyler Perry, Jake Weber, and Medina Senghore round out the cast, which also includes James Jordan. Sheridan co-wrote the screenplay with Kortya and Charles Leavitt (Blood Diamond, Warcraft).

Related Video

Those Who Wish Me Dead simultaneously hits theaters and HBO Max on May 14th.

Latest Stories

Cher in The World’s Loneliest Elephant

Cher Helps Rescue "The World's Loneliest Elephant" in New Documentary Trailer: Watch

April 8, 2021

Dwayne Johnson Earns 46% Approval Rating in Presidential Survey

46% of Surveyed Americans Say They'd Consider Voting for Dwayne Johnson for President in 2024

April 8, 2021

walter olkewicz twin peaks grace under fire actor dead obit

R.I.P. Walter Olkewicz, Twin Peaks Dead at 72

April 8, 2021

Jason Isbell Scorsese movie Killers of the Flower Moon cast Sturgill Simpson Jason Isbell (photo by Ben Kaye), Sturgill Simpson (photo by Ben Kaye), and Martin Scorsese (photo by Jordan Strauss)

Jason Isbell and Sturgill Simpson to star in Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon

April 7, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Angelina Jolie Fights Off Assassins and Wildfires in Those Who Wish Me Dead Trailer: Watch

Menu Shop Search Help