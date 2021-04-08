Angelina Jolie Fights Off Assassins and Wildfires in Those Who Wish Me Dead Trailer: Watch

The official trailer for director Taylor Sheridan’s upcoming neo-Western, Those Who Wish Me Dead, has arrived, and it stars Angelina Jolie as a smoke jumper who must protect a 12-year-old murder witness. Check it out below.

Those Who Wish Me Dead marks Sheridan’s follow-up to his 2017 Western, Wind River. The film is based on Michael Kortya’s 2014 novel of the same name and centers around Hannah Faber (Jolie), a survival expert who is tasked with saving Connor Casserly (Finn Little) from the assassin Blackwell brothers, played by Nicholas Hoult and Aidan Gillen.

Jon Bernthal, Tyler Perry, Jake Weber, and Medina Senghore round out the cast, which also includes James Jordan. Sheridan co-wrote the screenplay with Kortya and Charles Leavitt (Blood Diamond, Warcraft).

Those Who Wish Me Dead simultaneously hits theaters and HBO Max on May 14th.