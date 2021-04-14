Tirzah Returns with New Single “Send Me”: Stream

UK songwriter Tirzah has returned with her first new single in three years, “Send Me”.

After dropping the I’m Not Dancing and No Romance EPs in 2013 and 2014, respectively, Tirzah unveiled her lauded debut album Devotion in 2018. “Send Me” is a meditation on the period that followed. According to a press statement, the new track is “a subconscious snapshot from across a year when Tirzah was playing live regularly for the first time.”

“Send Me” was written and recorded in collaboration with Mica Levi and Coby Sey. It’s built around a simple guitar riff and drums, and this pattern is only varied with an occasional horn or synth accent that is used sparingly and to great effect. Tirzah’s ethereal voice floats over top, repeating the words, “Let me heal,” with jazzy variations. The relaxed mood maintains until the last 25 seconds or so, when jarring distortion consumes the track.

Related Video

The song comes with a music video directed by Leah Walker. It shows Tirzah being held and massaged by the artist ãssia as trains pass in the background, and you can check it out below.