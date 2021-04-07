Tkay Maidza Unleashes New Song “Syrup”: Stream

Buzzing Australian rapper Tkay Maidza has shared a new song titled “Syrup”. Stream it below.

Produced by Maidza’s frequent collaborator Dan Farber, the beat is reminiscent of 2000s era Missy Elliott and Timbaland, giving the Zimbabwe-born artist a thumping palette over which to deliver energetic rhymes. You can tell she had fun recording the song, thanks to lyrics like, “Homie wants the best, but he can’t pay my rate, yuh/ Small body Hilfiger on the dater/ Small money thinker, I’m a navigator/ And that’s the tea, Arizona.”

“Syrup” follows February’s “Kim”, Maidza’s bouncy collaboration with rising Georgia rapper Yung Baby Tate. In March, Maidza covered Pixies’ “Where Is My Mind?” for her label 4AD’s covers compilation, Bills & Aches & Blues.

Related Video

Maidza’s last project was 2020’s Last Year Was Weird, Vol. 2, which received a Best Soul/R&B Release nomination at the ARIA Music Awards. She is looking to capitalize on the momentum in 2021, with an upcoming “Syrup” video and “more promised music to come,” according to a press release.