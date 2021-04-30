Menu
Tom Morello Teams Up with Pussy Riot for New Song “Weather Strike”: Stream

Morello: "Pussy Riot is one of the most radical and important activist musical groups of all time"

Tom Morello Pussy Riot song
Tom Morello (photo by Eitan Miskevich), Pussy Riot’s Nadya Tolokonnikova (courtesy of Pussy Riot)
April 30, 2021 | 12:00am ET

Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello has joined forces with the Russian activist art-rock collective Pussy Riot for the new song “Weather Strike”.

The two politically-minded acts came together with a mutual admiration for one another, with Morello singing Pussy Riot’s praises in a press release: “Pussy Riot is one of the most radical and important activist musical groups of all time. Their fearless blending of art and confrontation is a constant inspiration and it’s an honor to combine forces on this powerful, revolutionary track ‘Weather Strike’.”

Pussy Riot’s Nadya Tolokonnikova commented, “Both for Tom and me, politics have been always closely intertwined with our music, like two sides of a Möbius strip. It’s an honor to collaborate and be friends with Tom. I feel strong, empowered, supported, seen, respected, when I work with Tom, I feel that we’re forming a good part of a revolutionary art army together, true allies and comrades.

She added, “‘Weather Strike’ is a dreamy, utopian track for me, we loudly proclaim the future we want to see: alternative systems of public safety where police violence is no longer an issue, an ultimate joy of rebellion and rejecting injustice, and also I sing about my dream to turn the main FSB (ex-KGB) building into an immersive museum where we’re going to learn about dark moments of Russian history – I’ll make it happen when Putin is no longer in power.”

The song, which has both English and Russian lyrics, features provocative lines like, “I’m sorry I just puked on your police suit/ (You) touched me and I vomited, so cute/ You’d better call me daddy but don’t shoot/ You’d better call me mami when you lick my boot.”

Tom Morello Not White Tweet
Tom Morello to Twitter User Accusing Him of “White Privilege”: “I’m Not White”

Musically, “Weather Strike” combines Morello’s signature guitar licks with an electro-pop vibe. It follows Pussy Riot’s recently released Panic Attack EP, which contains the singles “Toxic” featuring Dorian Electra, “Sexist”, and the title track.

Despite their headline-making 10-year history, Pussy Riot have never released a full-length album, but that will change this year with their debut LP set to arrive later in 2021.

Morello, meanwhile, will embark on Rage Against the Machine’s highly anticipated reunion tour in 2022, after it was twice postponed due to the pandemic.

Check out the “Weather Strike” lyric video, directed by filmmaker Ksti Hu, below, and download or stream the track here.

