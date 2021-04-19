Menu
Menu Shop Search Help

Tool Earn New Multiplatinum Certifications After Making Music Available Digitally

The band was a longtime holdout on streaming platforms and digital service providers

Tool New Multiplatinum Certifications for Streaming
Tool’s Maynard James Keenan, photo by Melinda Oswandel
Advertisement
Advertisement
April 19, 2021 | 11:13am ET

Tool have received a handful of new multiplatinum certifications after finally making their albums available on digital service providers (DSPs) in August 2019.

The band was a longtime holdout on DSPs like Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music, where fans can either stream albums or, on some platforms, purchase digital copies. That stance forced Tool listeners to seek out physical copies or stream unauthorized uploads on YouTube — or even resort to illegal downloads. Safe to say, Tool were missing out on a good amount of potential revenue and streaming/sales figures.

In the latest wave of RIAA certifications on April 15th, the band’s 1993 debut, Undertow, was upgraded to 3-times platinum status (3 million units moved in the United States); 2001’s Lateralus was also boosted to 3-times platinum; and 2006’s 10,000 Days was certified 2-times platinum. The albums’ certifications hadn’t shifted since 2001, 2003, and 2006, respectively.

Related Video

The numbers are indicative of the millions of users listening to Tool via streaming services or purchasing their music digitally since August 2019. Under the new RIAA guidelines, 10 purchased song downloads count as 1 album unit, while 1,500 on-demand audio or video streams from a particular album also count as a single album unit.

Tool joined the digital world around the release of the highly anticipated Fear Inoculum, their first new album in 13 years. That LP was certified gold in August 2020 for shifting 500,000 copies.

Maynard James Keenan health and livestream
 Editor's Pick
Maynard James Keenan Says “Everything’s Grand” After Two Bouts with COVID, Preps for New Puscifer Livestream

Hopefully, the follow-up to Fear Inoculum won’t take so long, as drummer Danny Carey previously mentioned that the band may write and record a new EP during the early months of lockdown. In the meantime, singer Maynard James Keenan has been busy hanging out with his ducks, battling COVID-19 twice, and staying active with his band Puscifer, who just streamed their second cinematic virtual concert of the pandemic.

Among the other acts receiving new certifications on April 15th were Avenged Sevenfold, whose Nightmare and Hail to the King albums each reached platinum status. See all the recent certifications via the RIAA website.

Latest Stories

Dee Snider rips Jon Schaffer

Dee Snider on Iced Earth's Jon Schaffer: "This Piece of S**t Is an Embarrassment to the Metal Community"

April 18, 2021

Robert and Toyah Satisfaction

Robert Fripp and a Body-Painted Toyah Tackle The Rolling Stones' "Satisfaction": Watch

April 18, 2021

The Offspring Album Stream

The Offspring Release New Album Let the Bad Times Roll: Stream

April 16, 2021

Evanescence Announce Livestream Hosted by Alice Cooper

Evanescence Announce Free Livestream Show Hosted by Alice Cooper, Unveil "Better Without You" Video

April 16, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Tool Earn New Multiplatinum Certifications After Making Music Available Digitally

Menu Shop Search Help