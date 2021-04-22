The Warrens Return in New Trailer for The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It: Watch

Ed Warren (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine Warren (Vera Farmiga) have opened a new paranormal case file in the official trailer for The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.

Based on real people, The Warrens are the most beloved heroes of the collected films in The Conjuring Universe, starring in The Conjuring and The Conjuring 2, and setting in motion the events of 2019’s Annabelle Comes Home. Like other entries in the franchise, this one is loosely based on real events. In 1981, the famed demonologists investigated the trial of Arne Johnson, who was accused of killing his landlord, but who pled not guilty by reason of demonic possession. While the real-life judge did not find this argument convincing, The Devil Made Me Do It is expected to make a more forceful argument.

The film stars Ruairi O’Connor as the unfortunate possessed man, as well as Sarah Catherine Hook and Julian Hilliard. Michael Chaves, who helmed the 2019 Conguring-verse entry The Curse of La Llorna, will direct. The trailer shows Arne Johnson covered in blood, jumps forward to give a few details of the trial, and lingers on the demonic encounters of his younger brother, who, during the real-life events, was believed by the Johnson family to have been the first to encounter the demon. The trailer ends on a literal cliffhanger, and you can check it out below. The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It comes to theaters and HBO Max on June 4th.

In 2019, the couple who bought the real-life house that inspired the events of The Conjuring claimed it was still being haunted. Last year, they livestreamed the house and donated proceeds to charity.