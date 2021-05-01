Menu
Travis Scott Announces Dates for Astroworld Festival 2021

This year the festival will expand to a two-day event at Houston's NRG Arena

Travis Scott, photo by Philip Cosores
April 30, 2021 | 10:36pm ET

Travis Scott knows how to throw a celebration, and in honor of his 29th birthday today the rapper has announced the return of his Astroworld Festival.

The event will take place November 5th and 6th at Houston’s NRG Arena. After selling out both the inaugural 2018 event and 2019 edition before even releasing a lineup, Scott has expanded the fest to two days this year to keep up with overwhelming demand.

With a creative theme of “Open Your Eyes To a Whole New Universe”, Astroworld 2021 promises a “larger-than-life multi-stage music festival experience,” according to a press release. Though the rapper is the only confirmed act so far, the festival is known for its diverse lineup hand-curated by Scott himself. Past rosters have included Post Malone, Rosalía, Pharrell Williams, Da Baby, Lil Wayne, Young Thug, Playboi Carti, and Megan Thee Stallion, among others. In lieu of a lineup, Astroworld has shared a teaser trailer to get people hyped. You can check it out below.

Two-day general admission tickets and VIP packages go on sale Wednesday, May 5th at 10:00 a.m. CT at the Astroworld website. Once it inevitably sells out, you can check for tickets here.

Scott is preparing for the release of his follow-up to 2018’s Astroworld, which is called Utopia. Last year he shared the single “Franchise”. The music mogul has also been hard at work diversifying his income streams, and he recently rolled out a line of hard seltzers called Cacti.

