Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross Win Best Original Score at the Oscars

Trent Reznor Atticus Ross Oscars
Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, photo courtesy of artists
April 25, 2021 | 10:33pm ET

For the second time, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have won Best Original Score at the Academy Awards. Some 11 years after the Nine Inch Nails members first claimed Oscar gold for their score to The Social Network, Reznor and Ross have done it again, winning Best Original Score at tonight’s Oscars for Soul alongside Late Show band leader Jon Batiste.

Reznor and Ross were actually nominated twice this year. In addition to Soul, they received recognition for their work in David Fincher’s Mank. Other nominees in the category included Terence Blanchard (Da 5 Bloods), Emile Mosseri (Minari), and James Newton Howard (News of the World).

Reznor, Ross, and Batiste’s score for Soul also won the Golden Globe for Best Original Score.

As part of our 2020 Annual ReportConsequence of Sound named Reznor and Ross our Composers of the Year. In a corresponding interview, they spoke about their long-running musical partnership, utilizing old instruments to craft the sounds heard on Mank, composing their first-ever animated score for Soul, and more. Revisit the interview here.

Click here for our complete coverage of the 2021 Academy Awards.

