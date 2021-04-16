Menu
Twin Shadow Drops New Song “Alemania”: Stream

The second single from his upcoming album

twin shadow alemania new song single music video watch listen stream lyric video
Twin Shadow in “Alemania” video
April 16, 2021 | 8:40am ET

After a quiet 2020, Twin Shadow returned last month with the tropical new song “Johnny & Jonnie”. Now, the artist born George Lewis Jr. has sojourned to Germany with second single “Alemania”.

This latest preview of his as-yet unnamed album is set, as he sings, “Near the Elbe/ In the harbor,” in Hamburg, Germany. Alemania is the Spanish word for Germany, and here Twin Shadow infuses a bit of Dominican flair into staid old Europe. Over minor-key guitars, he spins a tale of a chance meeting that occurred because of a set of lost keys. The song comes with a soaring chorus and a guitar solo that would make Santana proud. Check out the lyric video below, and stay tuned for more details about his upcoming album.

Xiu Xiu Dissect New Album of Duets OH NO Track by Track: Stream

Last month, Twin Shadow contributed to Xiu Xiu’s new duets album OH NO. In 2019 he release a string of singles including “Crushed”, “Truly”, and “Only for the Broken-Hearted”, and in 2018 he dropped Caer and the Broken Horses EP.

