UV-TV Are “Back to Nowhere” on New Single: Stream

Queens, New York indie rockers UV-TV are back with another sunny burst of ’90s-style guitar pop. They just released a new single called “Back to Nowhere” and it’s ripe with jangly riffs, a giddy drum beat, and one hell of a feel-good chorus. Stream it below through Bandcamp.

“Back to Nowhere” is the second track UV-TV have shared from Always Something, the band’s upcoming studio album. It follows lead single “Distant Lullaby”, which earned a coveted spot as one of the best songs of the week thanks to its power-pop hook and discreet shoegaze guitar tones.

Always Something is the first album UV-TV has written since moving to New York from Gainesville, Florida and it’s their first proper record to feature their new drummer Ian Rose. It follows their charming sophomore full-length Happy, which they released in 2019.

Always Something is due out on May 28th via PaperCup Music. Pre-orders are currently ongoing over at the band’s Bandcamp.

