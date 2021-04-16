Uwade Shares Stunning New Song “The Man Who Sees Tomorrow”: Stream

Nigerian-American folk singer Uwade has released a stunning new song, “The Man Who Sees Tomorrow”, alongside a cover of Edo singer Sir Victor Uwaifo’s “Lodarore”. Stream both tracks below.

“The Man Who Sees Tomorrow” is a stirring ode dedicated to her late father, Dr. James I. Akhere, and features heartbreaking lyrics delivered in Uwade’s warm, rich tone. “If time is all we have,” she sings. “I promise not to waste it/ And everything you are/ I know I can’t replace/ But I’ll see you on the other side.”

“When I lost my father in August of 2020 I was devastated. Grief was like lead in my blood,” Uwade recalled in a statement. “It made everything grey and dull and meaningless. It made life feel too long.” She added, “My dad is a part of me in a very real way and ‘The Man Who Sees Tomorrow’ is my ode to him; my promise to continue to cherish him, even in death.”

Related Video

Uwade continued by explaining why she chose to cover “”Lodarore”. She said,

“When I was younger, my dad would sing songs to me in the car while he drove me to school. Lodarore was one of them. After he passed and I found myself cataloguing memories of him for safekeeping I stumbled upon the song on Spotify. I listened to Sir Victor Uwaifo sing it over and over again, giving my childhood memories new life. It was one of my father’s favorite songs, and it speaks to the utmost importance — now more than ever — of relationships. We cannot survive without the help and support of those around us. We make each other who we are.”

The rising singer-songwriter is best known for her attention-grabbing vocals on “Wading In Waist-High Water”, the intro to Fleet Foxes’ 2020 album, Shore. Prior to the high-profile appearance, she became known for posting acoustic covers of songs by artists including Fleet Foxes, Prince, Frank Ocean, Kacey Musgraves, and The Strokes on her Instagram.

Purchase both songs on Bandcamp.