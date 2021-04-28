Menu
Violet Grohl and Some of Her Dad’s Famous Friends Cover X’s “Nausea” on Kimmel: Watch

Papa Grohl, Krist Novoselic, Dave Lombardo, and Greg Kurstin made up the all-star backing band

Violet Grohl on Kimmel with Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic, and Dave Lombardo
Violet Grohl performs alongside Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic, and Dave Lombardo on Kimmel
April 28, 2021 | 8:25am ET

Imagine being 15 years old and fronting a rock band composed of some of the greatest rock musicians of the their time. Of course, Violet Grohl isn’t your typical 15 year old. As the daughter of Dave Grohl, the same Dave Grohl of Nirvana and Foo Fighters fame, Violet was born into rock royalty. And for the last several years, she’s been singing alongside her father as a backing vocalist in Foo Fighters.

Recently, Violet teamed up with her dad to record  a cover of X’s “Nausea”. The track, which was recorded for Dave’s upcoming documentary What Drives Us, is also a nod to X drummer D. J. Bonebrake, who is a distant cousin of the Grohl family.

On Tuesday night, father and daughter Grohl appeared on Jimmy Kimmel to perform the song live for the first time. They were joined by an all-star backing band that included Grohl’s former Nirvana bandmate Krist Novoselic, ex-Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo, and Foo Fighters producer Greg Kurstin. Not only was 15-year-old Violet seemingly unfazed by the supporting cast playing behind her, she all but stole the show with a powerful vocal performance. Watch the replay below.

What Drives Us, which chronicles the history of van touring, is scheduled to premiere on April 30th on The Coda Collection, available via Amazon Prime Video.

