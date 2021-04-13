Netflix Shares Full Trailer for Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead: Watch

Netflix has shared the full trailer for Zack Snyder’s highly-anticipated new zombie flick Army of the Dead.

Back in February, the streaming service unveiled a minute-and-change teaser for the action horror film, but now they’ve rolled out a full-blown trailer ahead of its release on May 21st. It’s a movie about a gang of mercenaries who plot a casino heist in the midst of a zombie outbreak, so there’s sure to be a great blend of high-intensity hijinks and bloody horror goodness.

The new trailer offers plenty of that, as well as swirling dollar bills, bullet casings falling like rain, and even a zombie tiger. Check it out below.

The Snyder hype is real following his contetious-yet-wildly successful take on Justice League, but this film — which he wrote and directed — seems like a promising return to his Dawn of the Dead (2004) form. The cast includes Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Ana de la Reguera, Garret Dillahunt, Raúl Castillo, Omari Hardwick, Hiroyuki Sanada, Matthias Schweighöfer, and comic Tig Notaro, who replaced Chris D’Elia in wake of sexual misconduct allegations. It very well might rule.