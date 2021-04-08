clipping. Perform Tiny Desk (Home) Concert: Watch

The experimental rap trio clipping. have shared their “(Home)” version of NPR’s Tiny Desk concert series, and they really took the “tiny” aspect to its most extreme point.

In a typical, non-pandemic-times Tiny Desk concert, the guest artist performs an intimate set while stuffed behind desks in NPR’s actual office workspace. Throughout the coronavirus, NPR has kept the Tiny Desk institution alive by having musicians send in pre-recorded sets from their homes or studios, but clipping. decided to switch up that now-predictable format.

For their contribution to the Tiny Desk Meets SXSW series, the group — rapper Daveed Diggs and producers Jonathon Snipes and William Hutson — banged out six songs on teeny, tiny little instruments. Diggs rapped briskly while pinching adorably small microphone between two fingers, while Snipes and Hutson pretended to turn knobs and push buttons on DJ setups that would maybe be scaled properly for a Barbie doll.

Related Video

It’s a hilarious twist on the beloved series that takes its tininess seriously. Check out the full 15-minute set and its tracklist below.

Last year, clipping. released their fifth album Visions of Bodies Being Burned, which was the second installment in the their horrorcore series, following 2019’s There Existed an Addiction to Blood.

Setlist:

Something Underneath

Bout That

Check the Lock

Shooter

The Show

Nothing Is Safe