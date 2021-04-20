Foo Fighters Share Trippy Music Video for “Chasing Birds”: Watch

Foo Fighters have given 4/20 revelers something to look at. The rockers have released a trippy music video for their Medicine At Midnight song “Chasing Birds”. Watch it below.

The four-minute tune is the second-to-last track on their latest album, and it’s a sweet, swaying ballad with a gradual build and beautiful backing harmonies. Foo Fighters aren’t exactly the first band you think of when you want to chill out and relax, but this song is an exception, and the group have taken note by sharing an animated video that fans — in an enhanced mindstate or otherwise — can appreciate.

It features colorful, flower-power-style illustrations that morph between various animals, figures, landscapes, and shots of the band performing. It’s fun, beautiful, kinda intense, and perfect for gazing into while the song fills your ears. Check it out below.

Related Video

Since Foo Fighters released Medicine At Midnight earlier this year, frontman Dave Grohl and the gang have been on a tear. The band sold their own self-produced documentary about van touring to Amazon, Grohl announced his first book, and the frontman also shared the trailer for the upcoming docuseries about him and his mother. Plus, they’re still waiting to hear on whether they’ll be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as part of its 2021 class.