Greta Van Fleet Perform “Heat Above” on Kimmel: Watch

Greta Van Fleet appeared as the musical guest on Wednesday night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, where they delivered a performance of “Heat Above” from their upcoming album, The Battle at Garden’s Gate.

It’s the second late-night appearance the Michigan rock band has made since announcing their sophomore album late last year, following a performance of “My Way, Soon” on Colbert back in December. For this set, they chose to go with the album’s proggy and grandiose single “Heat Above”, and they put on the type of energetic performance we’ve come to expect from the classic rock revivalists — sparklers and all. Watch the replay down below

The Battle at Garden’s Gate is officially out this Friday, and pre-orders are still ongoing. Also check out our recent interview with the band, which you can view underneath last night’s performance.