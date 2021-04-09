Menu
Menu Shop Search Help

Kali Uchis Performs “telepatía” on Fallon: Watch

A glowing performance of her 2020 hit

Khali Uchis Performs "telepatia" on Fallon
Khali Uchis on Fallon
Advertisement
Advertisement
April 9, 2021 | 11:32am ET

Kali Uchis performed a glowing rendition of her hit “telepatía” on Thursday night’s episode of Jimmy Fallon. 

The track, which appeared on her 2020 Spanish-language album Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios), took on a viral life of its own on TikTok and has since become the R&B singer’s most iconic song. She released a video for it last month that showed off her hometown of Pereira, Colombia, and she gave it the full dramatic treatment for her Tonight Show appearance.

She began the performance while reclining on a granite staircase, encircled by white rotating spheres and cast in the glow of the moonlight. It’s a dreamy setting for the romantic tune, and she delivered it perfectly while also looking cool as hell. Check it out below.

Related Video

Earlier this year, Uchis nabbed a Grammy win for her work on Kaytranada’s “10%”.

Latest Stories

Joni Mitchell The Reprise Albums vinyl box set Blue stream in 1970

Joni Mitchell Announces New Box Set The Reprise Albums (1968-1971)

April 9, 2021

the wallflowers exit wounds new album roots and wings song stream 2021 concert tour dates

The Wallflowers Announce New Album Exit Wounds, Share New Song "Roots and Wings": Stream

April 9, 2021

Brockhampton

BROCKHAMPTON Get Introspective on the Soul-Searching ROADRUNNER: NEW LIGHT, NEW MACHINE: Review

April 9, 2021

R.I.P DMX, Legendary Rapper Dead at 50

R.I.P. DMX, Legendary Rapper Dead at 50

April 9, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Kali Uchis Performs "telepatía" on Fallon: Watch

Menu Shop Search Help