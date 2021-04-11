Menu
Kid Cudi Wears Dress on SNL in Tribute to Kurt Cobain: Watch

The rapper also donned a shirt featuring former SNL star Chris Farley

April 11, 2021 | 10:23am ET

Kid Cudi appeared as the musical on Saturday Night Live last night, where he performed a pair of songs from his 2020 album Man on the Moon III: The Chosen.

Cudi’s late-night spins on “Tequila Shots” and “Sad People” will be remembered as much for the rapper’s wardrobe than the performances themselves — through both were impressive in their own right. For “Tequila Shots”, Cudi wore a T-shirt donning the image of former SNL cast member Chris Farley, while “Sad People” saw him wear a floral dress akin to the cardigan Kurt Cobain famously wore. Replay both performances below.

Cudi has long expressed his admiration of Cobain, and even has a tattoo of the late Nirvana rocker. “I try to use [Cobain] as my muse whenever I can,” Cudi elaborated in a past interview with GQ.

During last night’s episode of SNL, Cudi also appeared in a digital short/music video alongside Pete Davidson and Chris Redd where they rapped about their favorite instrument: the weird little flute.

Cudi released Man on the Moon III: The Chosen last December, and later that month he appeared on Playboi Carti’s new album Whole Lotta Red.

 

