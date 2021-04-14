Menu
Taylor Swift Talks “Hey Stephen”, Lucy Dacus Performs “Hot & Heavy” on Colbert: Watch

Swift promoted Fearless (Taylor's Version) and Dacus showed off the new single from Home Video

taylor swfit lucy dacus colbert hey stephen hot & heavy late show with stephen colbert
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
April 14, 2021 | 11:07am ET

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert flexed its booking muscles last night, hosting Taylor Swift as she promoted Fearless (Taylor’s Version), and giving Lucy Dacus a platform for her new song “Hot & Heavy”.

With Fearless (Taylor’s Version), Swift is offering fresh look at an old album and, in the process, regaining control of her own masters. But for host Colbert, that is a secondary concern to what he considers the album’s greatest mystery: Is the song “Hey Stephen” about him? Swift’s mouth said no even as her mood board said yes, and the ensuing sketch involved Colbert’s history in the service industry, the first part of his Social Security number, and numerous references to Stephen King.

Dacus’ appearance was more earnest. Earlier that day she had announced her upcoming album Home Video, and on The Late Show she took the stage to perform her new single “Hot & Heavy”. Dacus was filmed with the soft glow of a Hollywood actress from the 1940s, which felt appropriate for a track that doubles as a scorching look at nostalgia.

Check out both videos below. Fearless (Taylor’s Version) is out now, and Swift recently unearthed two previously-unreleased songs from that era, “Mr. Perfectly Fine” and “You All Over Me”. As for Dacus, her Home Video arrives June 25th. The lead single, “Thumbs”, was named our Song of the Week.

