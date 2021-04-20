Paramount has shared the trailer for a new flick called The Space Between. It stars Frasier‘s Kelsey Grammer as a washed-up rocker who’s trying to rekindle his creative spirit later in life, and it features a soundtrack from Rivers Cuomo.

The story follows Micky Adams (Grammer) as a one-time chart-topping rockstar who’s at risk of getting dropped by his record label because of the unmarketable experimental albums he keeps turning in. Eventually, the label sends a young-and-hungry mailroom worker, Charlie Porter (Jackson White), to travel to Adams’ remote beach home and convince him to willfully drop out of the contract.

However, the straight-laced go-getter and the wily old weed-loving loon form an unlikely bond, and the business intentions of the trip quickly get flipped on its head. It pretty much sounds like if The Beach Bum was about an eccentric old musician instead of a writer. The trailer features an acid trip gone awry, words of wisdom about the power of art, and a whole romance element. Check it out below.

The piano ballad that plays throughout is ostensibly written and performed by the Weezer frontman, who was hired to compose original tunes for the film. The Space Between is set to be released in limited theatres this Friday April 23rd, and then hit on-demand services/streaming on June 15th.