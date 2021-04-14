Menu
Waxahatchee Announces 2021 Fall Tour Dates with Katy Kirby

Katie Crutchfield will hit the road in support of Saint Cloud

waxahatchee 2021 fall tour dates
Waxahatchee, photo by David Brendan Hall
April 14, 2021 | 1:02pm ET

Waxahatchee, aka Katie Crutchfield, has announced a 2021 North American fall tour in support of her excellent Saint Cloud album, one of the best albums of 2020. Aside from an appearance at Bonnaroo, she will be accompanied by singer-songwriter Katy Kirby on each date.

Saint Cloud was previewed with singles like “Fire”, “Lilacs”, and “Can’t Do Much”. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Crutchfield was forced to postpone her extensive supporting tour. In the meantime, she shared a first anniversary edition of the album last month.

Crutchfield’s return to the road begins on September 2nd at Louisville’s Headliners Music Hall and includes the aforementioned appearance at Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival, as well as dates in Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Austin, and New York City. The trek closes out on October 16th at Boston’s Royale. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. ET.

Check out the full schedule below.

Waxahatchee 2021 Tour Dates:
09/02 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall
09/03 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival
09/04 – Columbus, OH @ Skully’s Music-Diner
09/05 – Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
09/07 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic Theatre
09/09 – Maquoketa, IA @ Codfish Hollow Barn
09/10 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre
09/12 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
09/16 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre
09/17 – Tacoma, WA @ Spanish Ballroom
09/18 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater
09/19 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
09/21 – Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu Winery
09/22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Castro Theatre
09/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ First Congregational Church of Los Angeles
09/25 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet’s
09/27 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress (Outside)
09/29 – Austin, TX @ Scholz Garten
09/30 – Austin, TX @ Scholz Garten
10/01 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
10/05 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
10/07 – Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom
10/08 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre
10/09 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall
10/11 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
10/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere
10/13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere
10/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
10/16 – Boston, MA @ Royale

