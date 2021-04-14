Waxahatchee Announces 2021 Fall Tour Dates with Katy Kirby

Waxahatchee, aka Katie Crutchfield, has announced a 2021 North American fall tour in support of her excellent Saint Cloud album, one of the best albums of 2020. Aside from an appearance at Bonnaroo, she will be accompanied by singer-songwriter Katy Kirby on each date.

Saint Cloud was previewed with singles like “Fire”, “Lilacs”, and “Can’t Do Much”. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Crutchfield was forced to postpone her extensive supporting tour. In the meantime, she shared a first anniversary edition of the album last month.

Crutchfield’s return to the road begins on September 2nd at Louisville’s Headliners Music Hall and includes the aforementioned appearance at Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival, as well as dates in Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Austin, and New York City. The trek closes out on October 16th at Boston’s Royale. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. ET.

Check out the full schedule below.

Waxahatchee 2021 Tour Dates:

09/02 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall

09/03 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival

09/04 – Columbus, OH @ Skully’s Music-Diner

09/05 – Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

09/07 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic Theatre

09/09 – Maquoketa, IA @ Codfish Hollow Barn

09/10 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

09/12 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

09/16 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

09/17 – Tacoma, WA @ Spanish Ballroom

09/18 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater

09/19 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

09/21 – Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu Winery

09/22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Castro Theatre

09/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ First Congregational Church of Los Angeles

09/25 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet’s

09/27 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress (Outside)

09/29 – Austin, TX @ Scholz Garten

09/30 – Austin, TX @ Scholz Garten

10/01 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

10/05 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

10/07 – Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom

10/08 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

10/09 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall

10/11 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

10/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

10/13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

10/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

10/16 – Boston, MA @ Royale