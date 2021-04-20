Menu
Weezer Unveil New Robot Vacuum Cleaner the Wroomba

Five lucky fans can win a Wroomba by entering a contest

Image via Wroomba.com
April 20, 2021 | 1:40pm ET

Is your island in the sun also an island full of dirt? Did you forget to tidy up after spending too much time with your hash pipe? Well, Weezer have the solution: a new robot vacuum cleaner called the Wroomba — although, as they say, “the w is silent.”

This branded merchandise was manufactured by iRobot and is really nothing more than a Roomba i7 with a Weezer CD skin — specifically, the Van Weezer font from their album dropping on May 7th. Unconvinced? It comes with all sorts of testimonials, including from drummer Pat Wilson, who called the Wroomba, “So much better at cleaning than human Rivers [Cuomo].” Besides that, according to a totally real and not-at-all fake statistic, “Studies show that 9/10 humans have dreamed of Weezer cleaning their house. But it simply wasn’t possible… until now.”

Having said that, it won’t be possible for everyone. The official website, Wroomba.com, doesn’t allow purchases, and the only way to get it is to enter a competition. Five lucky Weezer fans will receive this servile robot for free by sacrificing their email address to the mailing list gods. You can enter now at the website and check out an official trailer below.

Kyle Meredith With... Weezer
Weezer’s Brian Bell on What Albums to Expect Next

Last week, in celebration of the 82nd anniversary of John Steinbeck’s The Grapes of Wrath, Weezer dropped a new music video for their OK Human track “Grapes of Wrath”. Besides that and Van Weezer, the band is planning a four-album concept series, including a project inspired by Elliot Smith and a “Weezer-inspired Weezer album,” based on the band’s classic sound. Last month, the rockers contributed “It’s Always Sunny in Bikini Bottom” to the soundtrack for The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run.

Weezer Unveil New Robot Vacuum Cleaner the Wroomba

