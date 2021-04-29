What’s In the Box?



Psychoanalysis is a weekly series on the Consequence Podcast Network that takes an in-depth look at a mental health topic through the lens of horror.

Today, they’re consulting their session notes and responding to listener feedback. Join Jenn, Mike, and Lara as they answer listener questions, provide additional information on previous topics, and share their personal feelings about podcasting.

They’ll share their horror host personas, personal comfort horror films, and female villains. They also respond to your comments about nuanced diagnoses, using horror in therapy, and the healing power of the genre.

