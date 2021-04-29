Menu
What’s In the Box?

Jenn, Mike, and Lara answer questions in a listener feedback episode

Consequence Staff
April 29, 2021 | 4:45pm ET


Psychoanalysis is a weekly series on the Consequence Podcast Network that takes an in-depth look at a mental health topic through the lens of horror.

Today, they’re consulting their session notes and responding to listener feedback. Join Jenn, Mike, and Lara as they answer listener questions, provide additional information on previous topics, and share their personal feelings about podcasting.

They’ll share their horror host personas, personal comfort horror films, and female villains. They also respond to your comments about nuanced diagnoses, using horror in therapy, and the healing power of the genre. 

Stream the episode above and subscribe to the series now. Also be sure to follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates surrounding future programming.

Latest Stories

psycho analysis the witch

The VVitch is a Dark Tale of Empowerment

April 22, 2021

psychoanalysis creep episode

Creep is an Unnerving Blend of Horror and Comedy

April 14, 2021

Psychoanalysis - It

Stephen King's It Demonstrates the Power of Friendship

April 8, 2021

American Psycho’s Portrait of Narcissism Is Dangerously Familiar

April 1, 2021

 

Psychoanalysis - Children of the Corn

Children of the Corn Is Campy Folk Horror With an Upsetting Premise

March 25, 2021

Psychoanalysis - They Look Like People

They Look Like People Offers a Compassionate Look at Mental Illness

March 18, 2021

One Cut of the Dead Is a Love Letter to Filmmakers

March 11, 2021

Psychoanalysis - Hereditary

Hereditary Is a Heart-Wrenching Depiction of Schizophrenia

March 4, 2021

What’s In the Box?

