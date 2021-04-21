What’s Streaming on Netflix in May 2021

April showers bring a load of new original content to Netflix in May 2021.

After nearly four years and some personal controversy, Aziz Ansari is returning with a third season of Master of None. Other Netflix Originals coming back include Selena: The Series, The Kominsky Method, Lucifer, and a new volume of Love, Death & Robots.

The new series Jupiter’s Legacy, an adaptation of the comic book my Mark Millar (Kick-Ass, Kingsman: The Secret Service), is also set to make its debut, as will HALSTON, Ryan Murphy’s limited series with Ewan McGregor.

On the film front, Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead will make its way onto the service, joined by The Woman in the Window (Amy Adams, Gary Oldman, and Anthony Mackie), Monster (Jennifer Hudson, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Jeffrey Wright), and the true crime documentary The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness.

For a blast from the past, next month will also bring with it the full Back to the Future series, the Resident Evil films Afterlife and Extinction, Notting Hill, Mystic River, Zombieland, The Pelican Brief, and Zack and Miri Make a Porno.

Check out the entire list of Netflix’s May 2021 releases, in addition to what’s leaving at the end of the month.

What’s Coming

Available May 1st

Aliens Stole My Body

Angelina Ballerina: Season 5

Angelina Ballerina: Season 6

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Barney and Friends: Season 13

Barney and Friends: Season 14

Best of the Best

Dead Again in Tombstone

Due Date

Fun with Dick and Jane (2005)

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Green Zone

Hachi: A Dog’s Tale

JT LeRoy

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted

Mystic River

Never Back Down

Notting Hill

Open Season

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Resident Evil: Extinction

S.M.A.R.T Chase

Scarface

SITTING IN LIMBO

Stargate

State of Play

The Land Before Time

The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure

The Lovely Bones

The Pelican Brief

The Sweetest Thing

The Whole Nine Yards (2000)

Under Siege

Waist Deep

Your Highness

Zack and Miri Make a Porno

Zombieland

Available May 2nd

Hoarders: Season 11

Available May 4th

The Clovehitch Killer

Selena: The Series: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Trash Truck: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Available May 5th

Framing John DeLorean

The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Available May 6th

Dead Man Down

Available May 7th

Girl from Nowhere: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Jupiter’s Legacy — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Milestone — NETFLIX FILM

Monster — NETFLIX FILM

Available May 8th

Mine — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sleepless

Available May 11th

Money, Explained — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Available May 12th

Dance of the Forty One — NETFLIX FILM

Oxygen — NETFLIX FILM

The Upshaws — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available May 13th

Castlevania: Season 4 — NETFLIX ANIME

Layer Cake

Available May 14th

Ferry — NETFLIX FILM

Haunted: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

I Am All Girls — NETFLIX FILM

Jungle Beat: The Movie — NETFLIX FILM

Love, Death & Robots: Volume 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Move to Heaven — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Strange House — NETFLIX FILM

The Woman in the Window — NETFLIX FILM

Available May 16th

Sleight

Available May 18th

Sardar Ka Grandson — NETFLIX FILM

Available May 19th

The Last Days

Sabotage

Small Town Crime

Who Killed Sara?: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available May 20th

Hating Peter Tatchell

Special: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World

Available May 21st

Army of the Dead — NETFLIX FILM

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Neighbor: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available May 22nd

Sam Smith: Love Goes – Live At Abbey Road Studios

Available May 25th

Home

Available May 26th

Baggio: The Divine Ponytail — NETFLIX FILM

High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America — NETFLIX FILM

Nail Bomber: Manhunt — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Available May 27th

Black Space — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Blue Miracle — NETFLIX FILM

Eden — NETFLIX ANIME

Soy Rada: Serendipity — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Available May 28th

Dog Gone Trouble — NETFLIX FAMILY

Lucifer: Season 5 Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Kominsky Method: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available May 31st

Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story

The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

What’s Leaving

Leaving May 1st

Hoarders: Season 10

Leaving May 2nd

War Horse

Leaving May 5th

Hangman

Leaving May 6th

City of God: 10 Years Later

Lockout

Leaving May 7th

The Chosen Ones

House at the End of the Street

Leaving May 10th

Quartet

Leaving May 14th

Sherlock: Series 1-4

Leaving May 18th

Trumbo

Leaving May 29th

American Crime: Seasons 1-3

My Week with Marilyn

The One I Love

Leaving May 31st

50 First Dates

Act of Valor

All Dogs Go to Heaven

The Blair Witch Project

Brokeback Mountain

The Boy

Deliver Us from Eva

The Help

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry

Julie & Julia

Marauders

Milk

Miracle

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

Prosecuting Evil: The Extraordinary World of Ben Ferencz

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Scorpion King 2: Rise of a Warrior

The Scorpion King 3: Battle for Redemption

Soul Surfer

Striptease

Waiting…