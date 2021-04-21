What’s Streaming on Netflix in May 2021

April showers bring a load of new original content to Netflix in May 2021.
After nearly four years and some personal controversy, Aziz Ansari is returning with a third season of Master of None. Other Netflix Originals coming back include Selena: The Series, The Kominsky Method, Lucifer, and a new volume of Love, Death & Robots.
The new series Jupiter’s Legacy, an adaptation of the comic book my Mark Millar (Kick-Ass, Kingsman: The Secret Service), is also set to make its debut, as will HALSTON, Ryan Murphy’s limited series with Ewan McGregor.
On the film front, Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead will make its way onto the service, joined by The Woman in the Window (Amy Adams, Gary Oldman, and Anthony Mackie), Monster (Jennifer Hudson, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Jeffrey Wright), and the true crime documentary The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness.
For a blast from the past, next month will also bring with it the full Back to the Future series, the Resident Evil films Afterlife and Extinction, Notting Hill, Mystic River, Zombieland, The Pelican Brief, and Zack and Miri Make a Porno.
Check out the entire list of Netflix’s May 2021 releases, in addition to what’s leaving at the end of the month.
What’s Coming
Available May 1st
Aliens Stole My Body
Angelina Ballerina: Season 5
Angelina Ballerina: Season 6
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
Barney and Friends: Season 13
Barney and Friends: Season 14
Best of the Best
Dead Again in Tombstone
Due Date
Fun with Dick and Jane (2005)
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Green Zone
Hachi: A Dog’s Tale
JT LeRoy
Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted
Mystic River
Never Back Down
Notting Hill
Open Season
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Resident Evil: Extinction
S.M.A.R.T Chase
Scarface
SITTING IN LIMBO
Stargate
State of Play
The Land Before Time
The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure
The Lovely Bones
The Pelican Brief
The Sweetest Thing
The Whole Nine Yards (2000)
Under Siege
Waist Deep
Your Highness
Zack and Miri Make a Porno
Zombieland
Available May 2nd
Hoarders: Season 11
Available May 4th
The Clovehitch Killer
Selena: The Series: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Trash Truck: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Available May 5th
Framing John DeLorean
The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Available May 6th
Dead Man Down
Available May 7th
Girl from Nowhere: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Jupiter’s Legacy — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Milestone — NETFLIX FILM
Monster — NETFLIX FILM
Available May 8th
Mine — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sleepless
Available May 11th
Money, Explained — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Available May 12th
Dance of the Forty One — NETFLIX FILM
Oxygen — NETFLIX FILM
The Upshaws — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available May 13th
Castlevania: Season 4 — NETFLIX ANIME
Layer Cake
Available May 14th
Ferry — NETFLIX FILM
Haunted: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
I Am All Girls — NETFLIX FILM
Jungle Beat: The Movie — NETFLIX FILM
Love, Death & Robots: Volume 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Move to Heaven — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Strange House — NETFLIX FILM
The Woman in the Window — NETFLIX FILM
Available May 16th
Sleight
Available May 18th
Sardar Ka Grandson — NETFLIX FILM
Available May 19th
The Last Days
Sabotage
Small Town Crime
Who Killed Sara?: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available May 20th
Hating Peter Tatchell
Special: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Spy Kids: All the Time in the World
Available May 21st
Army of the Dead — NETFLIX FILM
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
The Neighbor: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available May 22nd
Sam Smith: Love Goes – Live At Abbey Road Studios
Available May 25th
Home
Available May 26th
Baggio: The Divine Ponytail — NETFLIX FILM
High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America — NETFLIX FILM
Nail Bomber: Manhunt — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Available May 27th
Black Space — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Blue Miracle — NETFLIX FILM
Eden — NETFLIX ANIME
Soy Rada: Serendipity — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Available May 28th
Dog Gone Trouble — NETFLIX FAMILY
Lucifer: Season 5 Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Kominsky Method: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available May 31st
Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story
The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
What’s Leaving
Leaving May 1st
Hoarders: Season 10
Leaving May 2nd
War Horse
Leaving May 5th
Hangman
Leaving May 6th
City of God: 10 Years Later
Lockout
Leaving May 7th
The Chosen Ones
House at the End of the Street
Leaving May 10th
Quartet
Leaving May 14th
Sherlock: Series 1-4
Leaving May 18th
Trumbo
Leaving May 29th
American Crime: Seasons 1-3
My Week with Marilyn
The One I Love
Leaving May 31st
50 First Dates
Act of Valor
All Dogs Go to Heaven
The Blair Witch Project
Brokeback Mountain
The Boy
Deliver Us from Eva
The Help
I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
Julie & Julia
Marauders
Milk
Miracle
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
Prosecuting Evil: The Extraordinary World of Ben Ferencz
The Pursuit of Happyness
The Scorpion King 2: Rise of a Warrior
The Scorpion King 3: Battle for Redemption
Soul Surfer
Striptease
Waiting…