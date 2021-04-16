Brooklyn trio Wild Pink have released a covers EP fittingly titled 6 Cover Songs. Stream it below via Bandcamp.

The project finds the John Ross-led group taking on songs like Taylor Swift’s “We’re Never Ever Getting Back Together”, Bruce Springsteen’s “When You’re Alone”, and Carly Rae Jepsen’s “Favourite Colour”, as well as Coldplay’s “Reign of Love”. Wild Pink also share their acoustic guitar and piano take on the iconic Jeopardy theme.

In a statement, Ross explained how he choose the songs to cover. “‘We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together’ is by far my favorite Taylor Swift song though ‘Favorite Colour’ is just one of a few personal favs from Carly Rae Jepsen. Her album Emotion is full of incredible songs and choosing ‘Favorite Colour’ was a tough choice,” he said. “‘When You’re Alone’ is definitely one of my favorite Bruce tunes from one of my favorite Bruce albums: Tunnel of Love.”

The covers EP follows Wild Pink’s third full-length, A Billion Little Lights, which they released in February. Pick up the project on Bandcamp right now.

6 Cover Songs EP Artwork:

6 Cover Songs EP Tracklist:

01. Lonesome Highway (Shane MacGowan)

02. We’re Never Ever Getting Back Together (Taylor Swift)

03. Jeopardy Theme Song

04. Reign of Love (Coldplay)

05. When You’re Alone (Bruce Springsteen)

06. Favourite Colour (Carly Rae Jepsen)