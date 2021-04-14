Menu
Win a Luther Vandross Prize Pack to Celebrate R&B Legend’s 70th Birthday

Including the Never Too Much and This Is Christmas on vinyl, plus a plaque celebrating the R&B icon's Gold and Platinum singles

April 14, 2021 | 2:19pm ET

You can never get too much Luther Vandross, which is why we’re celebrating what would have been the R&B legend’s 70th birthday by giving away a sweet prize pack.

Born April 20th, 1951, this year would have marked Vandross’ 70th, though he passed away in 2005. To honor the late icon on his platinum birthday, we’re giving away one (1) prize pack featuring Never Too Much and 1995’s This Is Christmas on vinyl, plus a unique commemorative plaque highlighting Vandross’ four RIAA-certified Gold and Platinum singles: “Never Too Much”, “Here and Now”, “Endless Love”, and “Dance with My Father”.

Released on August 12th, 1981, Never Too Much was Vandross’ debut studio full-length and quickly cemented his status as one of R&B’s finest composers. The seven-track LP featured what would become signature songs for the artist, including the title track and his cover of Dionne Warwick’s “A House Is Not a Home”. It earned him two Grammy nominations (Best New Artist and Best R&B Vocal Performance, Male) and would go on to be certified double platinum.

Enter to win Never Too Much, This Is Christmas, and this commemorative plaque by filling out the widget below. (Note: If you’re having trouble seeing the entry form, click here to enter.) We have more to come as we remember Never Too Much, so stay tuned for our Masterpiece Review of the album.

Luther Vandross Never Too Much 30th Anniversary Prize Pack

