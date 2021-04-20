Wolf Alice Clap Back on New Song “Smile”: Stream

Wolf Alice are back with a new single from their upcoming album Blue Weekend. It’s called “Smile” and it comes with a saturated music video directed by Jordan Hemmingway. Stream it below.

Musically, “Smile” is a bold number that sees Wolf Alice drumming up a tidal wave of energy, confidence, and passion akin to that on “The Last Man on Earth”, the album’s debut single. Singer Ellie Rowsell and the rest of the band penned “Smile” during lockdown as a way to clap back against the naysayers in life who try to put them in their place. As a result, it captures them in a wild, contagious mood.

“This is one of the songs we wrote thinking that we would play it live,” said Rowsell in a statement. “I miss that feeling of singing on stage. It’s like screaming into a pillow or something — you can get away with being more nasty. There’s a whole other part of me missing”

Blue Weekend is Wolf Alice’s third studio LP to date, following Visions of a Life and 2015’s My Love Is Cool. Pre-orders for the new record are still ongoing at the band’s website.