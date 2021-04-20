Menu
Menu Shop Search Help
Advertisement

Wolf Alice Clap Back on New Song “Smile”: Stream

From their upcoming album Blue Weekend

Wolf Alice Smile new song music video stream, photo by Jordan Hemingway
Wolf Alice, photo by Jordan Hemingway
Advertisement
Advertisement
April 20, 2021 | 2:19pm ET

Wolf Alice are back with a new single from their upcoming album Blue Weekend. It’s called “Smile” and it comes with a saturated music video directed by Jordan Hemmingway. Stream it below.

Musically, “Smile” is a bold number that sees Wolf Alice drumming up a tidal wave of energy, confidence, and passion akin to that on “The Last Man on Earth”, the album’s debut single. Singer Ellie Rowsell and the rest of the band penned “Smile” during lockdown as a way to clap back against the naysayers in life who try to put them in their place. As a result, it captures them in a wild, contagious mood.

“This is one of the songs we wrote thinking that we would play it live,” said Rowsell in a statement. “I miss that feeling of singing on stage. It’s like screaming into a pillow or something — you can get away with being more nasty. There’s a whole other part of me missing”

Related Video

Wolf Alice Marilyn Manson assault harassment singer Ellie Rowsell Wolf Alice (photo by Philip Cosores) and Marilyn Manson (photo by Raymond Ahner)
 Editor's Pick
Wolf Alice Singer Ellie Rowsell Says Marilyn Manson Filmed Up Her Skirt

Blue Weekend is Wolf Alice’s third studio LP to date, following Visions of a Life and 2015’s My Love Is Cool. Pre-orders for the new record are still ongoing at the band’s website.

Latest Stories

smoothboi ezra stuck new ep

Smoothboi Ezra Announces New EP Stuck, Shares Title Track: Stream

April 20, 2021

81355 origins thumbs up new song stream

81355 Share The Origins of New Single "Thumbs Up": Stream

April 20, 2021

Pom Pom Squad Announce Debut Album Death of a Cheerleader, Share "Head Cheerleader": Stream

April 20, 2021

flying lotus black gold between memories yasuke anime series netflix thundercat new song single listen stream

Flying Lotus Shares Two New Songs from Anime Series Yasuke: Stream

April 20, 2021

 

a place to bury strangers hologram new ep end of the night stream

A Place To Bury Strangers Announce New EP Hologram, Share "End Of The Night": Stream

April 20, 2021

jeff rosenstock ska dream stream new album no dream pick it up

Jeff Rosenstock Turns NO DREAM into Surprise New Album SKA DREAM: Stream

April 20, 2021

The Scientists, photo by Andrew Watson

The Scientists' Core Lineup Reunites for First New Album in 35 Years

April 20, 2021

Angel Olsen Shares New Song "Alive And Dying (Waving, Smiling)"

Angel Olsen Shares New Song "Alive and Dying (Waving, Smiling)": Stream

April 20, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Wolf Alice Clap Back on New Song "Smile": Stream

Menu Shop Search Help