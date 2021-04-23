Wolfgang Van Halen’s Mammoth WVH Unveils New Song “Feel”: Stream

Wolfgang Van Halen has unveiled the latest song from his solo project Mammoth WVH. The new track “Feel” comes ahead of the June 11th release of the self-titled debut Mammoth WVH album.

“Feel” is the fifth song released from the upcoming LP, following “Distance”, “You’re to Blame”, “Don’t Back Down”, and “Think It Over”. The new tune is a driving rocker that once again showcases Wolfgang’s musical talents. As with the rest of the album, he plays all instruments and sings on the track, with a nifty bass-heavy jam beginning around the 2:20 mark.

Wolfgang has already seen great success with his initial singles. The ballad “Distance”, which he released as a dedication to his late father, the legendary Eddie Van Halen, reached No. 1 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Chart. And the hard-rocking “Don’t Back Down” is currently climbing up that same chart while also hitting 1.3 million views on YouTube.

In the lead-up to the new album, Wolfgang has already performed on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! and NBC’s Today show. He also rocked “Don’t Back Down” for Consequence‘s own “Protect Live Music” livestream event earlier this month.

Pre-order the debut Mammoth WVH album here, and check out the lyric video for the new song “Feel” below.