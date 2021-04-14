Wu-Lu Quietly Rages on Simmering New Song “Times”: Stream

South London multi-instrumentalist and producer Wu-Lu, aka Miles Romans-Hopcraft, has unveiled a simmering new song titled “Times”.

Wu-Lu self-produced the track, which features drumming by Morgan Simpson of black midi. It quietly rages beneath the surface like turn-of-the-century alternative rock, but never reaches the thrashing crescendo of his previous single, “South”. As he explained in a press statement, the song is about self-discovery and coming of age in these turbulent times. He said,

“It’s of understanding that with time comes wisdom. Living life teaches us everything we can to bounce back, we are made of more than what society wants to tell us. The world weighs heavy on all of our shoulders in different ways. It’s important that we look out for each other in times of growth.”

Directed by Ethan + Tom, the music video combines skateboarding footage with Wu-Lu’s performance of the track. Watch it below.

